Protein Therapeutics Market Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Structure and Future Scope – IMARC Group

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global protein therapeutics market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025.

Protein therapeutics are medicinal drugs utilized to treat cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative and other disorders. These drugs allow an individualized treatment approach by compensating for the deficiency of an essential protein. Consequently, they are gaining immense popularity around the world.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The increasing instances of chronic diseases, in confluence with the development of plasma-derived therapies, represent one of the key factors impelling the global protein therapeutics market growth. Apart from this, governments of different countries are undertaking numerous initiatives for the development of a modernized healthcare system. This, in turn, is increasing the sales of protein therapeutics worldwide. Moreover, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of protein therapeutics, such as high efficiency and minimal side effects, are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are creating a positive impact on the market as they are finding is widely adopting these medicines.

Protein Therapeutics Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the protein therapeutics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Csl Behring L.L.C. (CSL Limited)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Baxter International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Novo Nordisk A/S (Novo Holdings A/S)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global protein therapeutics market on the basis of product, therapy area, function and region.

Breakup by Product:

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)

Human Insulin

Erythropoietin

Clotting Factors

Fusion Protein

Others

Breakup by Therapy Area:

Metabolic Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Cancer

Hormonal Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Others

Breakup by Function:

Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity

Special Targeting Activity

Vaccines

Protein Diagnostics

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

