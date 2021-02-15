Protein Ingredients Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2021-2028 | A&B Ingredients Inc., Agridient Inc., Agropur MSI, LLC, Davisco Foods International, Inc

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Protein Ingredients Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The major players covered in the protein ingredients market report are A&B Ingredients Inc., Agridient Inc., Agropur MSI, LLC, Davisco Foods International, Inc., AMCO Proteins Company, Amway Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Armor Proteines S.A.S., Axiom Foods, Inc., Bunge Limited, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, CropEnergies AG, Darling Ingredients Inc., Rousselot B.V., Sonac, DuPont Nutrition & Health, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Gelita AG, Glanbia Plc, Hilmar Ingredients, Kerry Group plc, Kewpie Corporation, Lactalis Ingredients, Manildra Group USA, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, MGPI Processing, Inc. among other domestic and global players.

The demand for protein ingredients market is projected to rise at a rate of 6.40% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing demand for protein ingredients as functional as well as nutritional food ingredients and awareness regarding healthy diet and nutrition among the consumers are likely to serve as factors in the forecast period for the growth of the protein ingredients market.

Protein is essential component of human body which is made up of amino acids. Protein ingredients are obtained from both animals as well as plants. These ingredients are prominently known for their viscosity, water binding property, foaming and emulsification along with all these properties, they also possess nutritional property.

The protein ingredients market is majorly driven by applications of the protein ingredients in various end-use industry particularly in the food and beverages industry. Additionally, availability of protein ingredients in specific isolates, concentrates and other forms are made it useful for dairy products, beverages, dietary supplements, bakery products and infant formularies. This is likely to fuel the growth of protein ingredients market. Along with this, applications of protein in cosmetic and personal care industry as they are extensively used for conditioning and moisturizing properties in case of hair and skin care are accelerating the growth of protein ingredients market. Also manufacturers are manufacturing specific isolates, concentrates and other form of protein ingredients which are making it available for various purposes likely confectionary, infant formulary and dietary supplements are feeling the growth of protein ingredients market. However, use of gelatine for manufacturing of protein supplements is derived from collagen of slaughtered animals which include the pigs, fish, poultry, bones, hides and hooves of cattle. Thus, restriction on the consumption of animals by ethical and religious views is anticipated to hamper the growth of protein ingredients market.

Nevertheless, outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe is expected to generate lucrative opportunity for protein ingredients market due to growing awareness regarding boosting immunity to prevent them from being infected. Additionally, huge potential in the plant-based and dairy proteins with wide functionalities due to increasing consumer interest in the nutritional value of the products. Especially, innovations in the dairy proteins peripeties such as gelling, heat stability and foaming are expected to provide huge protein ingredients market growth over the forecasted period. While, protein ingredients market is facing challenge in seeking cost-effective supply chain of raw material to maintain operational efficiency and fluctuation in the prices associated with cropping pattern.

By Source (Animal and Plant),

Form (Dry and Liquid),

Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care)

The countries covered in the protein ingredients market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the protein ingredients market due to high protein consumption along with modified food demand and growing prevalence of health issues in the region.

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Protein Ingredients market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Protein Ingredients market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Protein Ingredients market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

