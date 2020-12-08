Protein Ingredients in Infant Nutrition Market Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: AAK AB, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Nestle, Abbott

To have best level of market insights and knowhow of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Protein Ingredients in Infant Nutrition Market research report is an ideal key. It makes available statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. As businesses can attain thorough insights with this report, they can self-assuredly make decisions about their production and marketing strategies.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: AAK AB, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Nestle, Abbott, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Danone, Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf, BASF SE, DSM, Arla Foods amba, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, The Kraft Heinz Company, Kerry Group plc, Lactalis Ingredients, Glanbia plc, and Vitablend Nederland B.V., among other domestic and global players.

Protein ingredients in infant nutrition market is expected reach USD 10 billion by 2027, growing at a rate of 7.50% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The increase in the infant population is the factor for the protein ingredients in infant nutrition market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The protein ingredients in infant nutrition market is largely driven by the increasing number of working women population in middle-class families. The increasing consumption of proteins as an ingredient in various applications such as specialty formula and growing up milk has also benefited the market growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The rising disposable income, rising consumer affluence, increasing demand for prebiotics and specific milk protein fractions for the increasing population and the early dependence on the breast milk substitute are also expected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, the shifting preferences of consumers for plant-based infant formula ingredients and alternate animal milk sources looming in the market will further boost ample opportunities that will lead to the growth of the protein ingredients in infant nutrition market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the stringent regulations for infant formulas and complex process regarding the registration of new products are likely to hamper the growth of the protein ingredients in infant nutrition market in the above mentioned forecast period, whereas the cases of contamination found in infant formulas will pose as a market challenge towards the growth of the protein ingredients in infant nutrition market.

Conducts Overall PROTEIN INGREDIENTS IN INFANT NUTRITION Market Segmentation:

By Form Type (Powder, Liquid and Semi-Liquid),

Source Type (Cow Milk, Soy, Protein Hydrolysates, Others),

Application (Growing-Up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-On Formula, Specialty Formula, Others),

Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Pharmacy/Medical Store, Specialty Store, Discounter Stores, Others)

Protein Ingredients in Infant Nutrition Market Country Level Analysis

Protein ingredients in infant nutrition market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, form type, source type, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the protein ingredients in infant nutrition market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific(APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the protein ingredients in infant nutrition market because of increasing urbanization along with rapidly expanding the retail sector and growing demand for easy food in the region.

