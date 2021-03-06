Protein Hydrolysates Market 2018 with high CAGR in Coming Years with Focusing Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Protein hydrolysates are extensively recognized ingredients in food & beverage applications due to their functional properties. It is extensively consumed by food processors to make their food products extra nutritious.

Intensifying demand for protein hydrolysates for infant nutrition products and mounting demand for high protein food are the major factors driving the growth of the protein hydrolysates market. Different types supported the protein hydrolysates market size. The market has witnessed high command for milk protein hydrolysates in the coming years due to its vast applications such as clinical nutrition, infant formula, and weight management, and its multi-functional properties.

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Escalating demand of nutrition based products, mounting demand of high protein food, intensifying demand for protein hydrolysates for infant nutrition products, speedily budding health & fitness and sports nutrition markets, protein insufficiency among the population, consumer alertness about the advantages of a healthy diet, and surge in need for feed are the primary growth drivers for protein hydrolysates market.

Mounting disposable income, minimization of production cost, escalating popularity of infant food, and surge in demand for organic food ingredients are also facilitating the growth for the protein hydrolysates market.

Challenges

Elevated R&D costs, adulteration of nutritional products, strict government regulations, limited awareness in developing countries are the major challenges for the growth of protein hydrolysates market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the protein hydrolysates market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier to the entry of new players.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest protein hydrolysates market as in the region demand for nutrition based products is increasing. Consumer inclinations toward finest food ingredients and health food, and surge in demand for organic food ingredients have boosted the demand for protein hydrolysates market in the North American region.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, due to mounting demand for nutritious food & beverage products. In addition, improving disposable income, rapid urbanization, large population base, and escalating popularity of infant food are also creating a positive impact on the protein hydrolysates market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the protein hydrolysates market are catering the demand by investing in new product launches in their product portfolio across the globe. In November 2017, FrieslandCampina DMV launched Nutri Whey Hydro, to strengthen its dairy protein portfolio. Abbott Laboratories, FrieslandCampina DMV, Glanbia PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Amco Proteins, Tate & Lyle PLC, Kerry Group PLC, Arla Foods, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Danone Nutricia, Hilmar Ingredients, and Roquette are the key players offering protein hydrolysates.

