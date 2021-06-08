Protein Expression Market Key Players Analysis Report By WhipsmartMI

Technology advanced in science and biotechnology has catered a long way for development. In every field of science, technological upgradation has made the science branch grow at faster speed. Development and research about the proteins has been started lately from 19th century. The most known research amongst this field is study about the protein expression. Protein expression mainly refers to the way in which the proteins are synthesized, modified and regulated in the living organisms. In protein research, protein expression can now also refer to the use of laboratory techniques required for the manufacture of proteins. Furthermore, protein expression has become an essential laboratory technology when it comes to biochemistry, molecular biology and protein research as well as other scientific research fields which need the functional proteins for their research. Expressed protein products that are functional and show similar attributes to their native counterparts are very employed for further research such as the determination of the three-dimensional structure of proteins, as chemical tools or probes, or as new types of drugs, among others. Along with it the protein expression can provide substrates or enzymes required for further analysis. The factors that boost the growth of the protein expression market include rise in geriatric population, age-related diseases and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer.

The significant market competitors of the protein expression market are Merck KGaA, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., ProMab Biotechnologies Inc., Synthetic Genomics Inc., Lonza, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Takara Bio, New England Biolabs, Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., LifeSensors, ProteoGenix, Peak Proteins Ltd., Sino Biological Inc, and Lucigen Corporation.

The Protein Expression Market report has been categorized as below

By Expression Systems

Prokaryotic expression systems

Mammalian cell systems

Insect cell systems

Yeast systems

Other systems

By Product

Reagents

Competent cells

Expression vectors

Services

Instruments

By Application

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

By End-use

Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies

Academic research

Contract research organizations

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

