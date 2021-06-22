Protein Engineering Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The increasing research in protein engineering and rising government funding for new drug discovery are expected to be some major drivers for the market.

Market Size – USD 1.86 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends– The growing research institutions across developing economies is expected to fuel the market in the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Protein Engineering market was valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.77 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 12.3%. Protein engineering is the process of conception and production of unnatural polypeptides, which is achieved through the modification of different amino acid sequences that are found in nature. With the wide application of protein engineering, various synthetic protein structures and functions can now be designed completely using a computer and produced in the laboratory using various methods.

With the advent of technology, the rising demand is expected to provide traction to the market. For instance, Computational protein design holds a potential promise to revolutionize protein engineering. Protein engineering is significantly in demand as it can develop useful or valuable proteins. It is known to be an emerging research field that helps researchers in understanding the protein folding and recognition used for protein design principles. Protein engineering market is triggered owing to various reasons such as availability of immense information regarding 3D protein structure, advancement in structural bioinformatics, novel protein design algorithms, and other factors that have made it successfully possible to use computational approaches for research and development in protein engineering. Strategic utilization of approaches that have been discovered with research has enabled better stability and increased catalytic activity of the protein. Moreover, it has increased its applicability in various fields that will further expand the market. Protein engineering has also evolved to become a potent tool contributing considerably to the developments in both synthetic biology and metabolic engineering. The rising funding for synthetic biology by the government and other healthcare institutions may drive the industry extensively in the future. Furthermore, the substantial ongoing research in the drug discovery process that finds treatments and cure for various diseases in nature is expected to fuel the market widely in the forecast period. The growing technological advancements and innovative instruments useful for protein engineering may drive the market extensively in the future. Also, the emergence of new diseases due to microorganisms may also trigger the market widely in the future.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Genscripts USA, Inc. and Perkinelmer, Inc.

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Protein Engineering Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

By Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services

By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Erythropoietin

Interferons

Vaccines

Colony-stimulating Factors

Growth Hormones

Coagulation Factors

Others

Application Outlook:

By Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Rational Protein Design

Irrational Protein Design

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

