Protein Engineering Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The report on the Protein Engineering market employs both primary and secondary research to examine its import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report evaluates the market standing of key manufacturers and sheds light on the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders.

The global Protein Engineering Market is expected to reach USD 6.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing adoption of protein-based drugs compared to non-protein drugs. In addition, growing initiatives of the government, such as funding to encourage the research activities or increasing investments for the improvement of the healthcare infrastructure, are expected to drive the market’s growth.

Industry Size – USD 2.50 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.7%, Market Trends – Increasing outsourcing by developed economies to reduce the overall expenditure.

The global Protein Engineering market research report is a resourceful compilation of the key elements of the Protein Engineering market that are likely to influence its growth during the forecast period. The global market has been categorized in terms of product type, application, end-user industry, and competitive hierarchy.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Directed Evolution Rational Protein Design Hybrid approach



Protein Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Vaccines Growth Hormones Monoclonal Antibodies Coagulation factors Interferon Colony Stimulating Factors Others



Product Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software & Services Instruments Consumables



End-User Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Contract Research Organizations Academic Research Institutes Biopharmaceutical Companies



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Leading Market Participants:

Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporations, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bruker Corporation, Codexis, Inc., Genscript Biotech Corporation, and GE Healthcare, among others.

