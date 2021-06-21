Protective Textile Market 2021| Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2028 Protective Textile Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Raw Material (Aramid, Polyamide, PBI, Polyester, Polyolefin, Cotton fibre, Other); Type (Heat and fire resistant, Cold resistant, UV resistant, Ballistic and mechanical resistant, Chemical resistant); End-Use Industry (Building and construction industry, Healthcare, Oil and gas, Firefighting, Law enforcement and military, Others.) and Geography

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Protective textile refers to those textiles that are used in order to defend humans from the danger that may be natural or artificial. It is a textile that prevents the person from coming in contact with the adverse elements of the environment. Theses adverse elements or hazards include cold, heat, rain, snow, ultraviolet light, micro-organisms, wind, abrasion, and the effects of static current. It will be invaluable for all those working in the safety and protective fabrics industry and all concerned in health and safety in a wide variety of industries. It will also be an important work for health and safety workers in the ministry of defense, police, and fire service.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The protective textile market is expected to have substantial growth in the near future, which is attributed due to the increase in demand from end-use industries such as building & construction and healthcare industry. Rising concern for industrial workers’ safety also drives the market for protective fabric. Stringent U.S. government regulations regarding the safety of workers, such as the occupational safety and health act (OSHA) and flammable fabrics act under the consumer product safety commission is also driving the market for protective fabric during the forecast period. Protective textile has listed an increasing demand from diverse industries for safety purposes such as oil and gas, construction, and mining, among others.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Protective Textile Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the protective textile market with detailed market segmentation by raw material, type, end-use industry and geography. The protective textile market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading protective textile market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Protective Textile Market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type and end-use industry. On the basis of raw material the market is segmented into aramid, polyamide, PBI, polyester, polyolefin, cotton fibre and other. On the basis of type the market is segmented into heat & fire resistant, cold resistant, UV resistant, ballistic & mechanical resistant and chemical resistant. On the basis of end-use industry the market is segmented into building & construction industry, healthcare, oil and gas, firefighting, law enforcement & military, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the protective textile market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The protective textile market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting protective textile market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting protective textile market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the protective textile market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from protective textile market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for protective textile in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the protective textile market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the protective textile market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

