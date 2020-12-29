Protective Footwear Market Production, Revenue, Trends and Demand Analysis- Rahman Group, Honeywell International Inc., Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Protective Footwear Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Every possible effort has been made when research and analysis is performed to prepare this market research report. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Rahman Group, Honeywell International Inc., Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd., COFRA Holding AG, Saina Corporation Co. Ltd., ELTEN GmbH, Uvex Group, VF Corporation, Rock Fall Ltd., W.L Gore & Associates, Inc., Dunlop.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Protective Footwear Market: Segment Analysis

By Material (Waterproof, Rubber, Leather, Plastic, and Polyurethane),

Type (Shoes, Boots),

Applications (Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil &Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceutical, and Transportation)

Unique structure of the report

Global Protective Footwear Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3980.61 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7291.77 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.86% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase demand of the construction safety is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Protection footwear is used to provide the safety to the feet. They are made especially for the workers so that they can stay safe and injury free. PVC, leather, natural rubber and plastics are the materials that are used in the manufacturing of the footwear. They provide flexibility, comfort, and durability and are usually light- weight material.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The durability and comfortability of the shoes is driving the growth

Usage of the products helps in avoiding accidents such as falls, strips and slips which is expected to

Increase in the counterfeit industrial protective market is restraining the growth of this market

Competitive Landscape:

In June 2018, Dunlop Protective Footwear announced the launch of its new PVC boot, Dunlop Chesapeake. They are designed to provide lightweight and comfortable waterproof protection.

In May 2016, Lehigh Outfitters announced the launch of the QuickFit collection which offers immediate delivery of safety footwear for new hires. The main aim is to provide durable and dependable footwear to their employees. QuickFit style LEHI009 is a six-inch waterproof boot and QuickFit style LEHI015 is a general use boot which is made from real leather which will provide electrical hazard protection along with a removable polyurethane footbed and PVC outsole for shock absorption.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis.

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Protective Footwear Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Protective Footwear Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Protective Footwear Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Protective Footwear Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

