Protective Footwear Market 2020 To Register Impressive growth | Rahman Group, Honeywell International Inc., Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd

Global Protective Footwear Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3980.61 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7291.77 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.86% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase demand of the construction safety is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Rahman Group, Honeywell International Inc., Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd., COFRA Holding AG, Saina Corporation Co. Ltd., ELTEN GmbH, Uvex Group, VF Corporation, Rock Fall Ltd., W.L Gore & Associates, Inc., Dunlop.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Protective Footwear Market: Segment Analysis

By Material (Waterproof, Rubber, Leather, Plastic, and Polyurethane),

Type (Shoes, Boots),

Applications (Manufacturing, Construction, Mining, Oil &Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceutical, and Transportation)

Protection footwear is used to provide the safety to the feet. They are made especially for the workers so that they can stay safe and injury free. PVC, leather, natural rubber and plastics are the materials that are used in the manufacturing of the footwear. They provide flexibility, comfort, and durability and are usually light- weight material.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The durability and comfortability of the shoes is driving the growth

Usage of the products helps in avoiding accidents such as falls, strips and slips which is expected to

Increase in the counterfeit industrial protective market is restraining the growth of this market

Competitive Landscape:

In June 2018, Dunlop Protective Footwear announced the launch of its new PVC boot, Dunlop Chesapeake. They are designed to provide lightweight and comfortable waterproof protection.

In May 2016, Lehigh Outfitters announced the launch of the QuickFit collection which offers immediate delivery of safety footwear for new hires. The main aim is to provide durable and dependable footwear to their employees. QuickFit style LEHI009 is a six-inch waterproof boot and QuickFit style LEHI015 is a general use boot which is made from real leather which will provide electrical hazard protection along with a removable polyurethane footbed and PVC outsole for shock absorption.

