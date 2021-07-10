Protective fence around US Capitol is torn down | free press

The FBI classified the January 6 attack on the US Capitol as domestic terrorism — drastic action followed. Now another one is cancelled.

Washington (AP) – More than half a year after the storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-U.S. President Donald Trump, the inner protective fence surrounding the parliament seat is being demolished.

US media reported on Saturday that the dismantling that began the day before could drag on for several days. An outer perimeter fence around the Capitol in Washington had already been dismantled in March.

Trump supporters, who had previously lost the election, forcibly entered the US Congress seat on Jan. 6. The Capitol Police then came under fire for failing to repel the attack. At least five people, including a police officer, were killed in the riots. The FBI has classified the attack as domestic terrorism. In view of the attack, security measures had been drastically tightened.

