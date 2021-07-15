Protection Relay Market Exhibit a Huge Growth by Profiling Major Companies

The need of electricity has increased with the growing population, leading to increase in investments in new power transmission and distribution grids. Therefore, the demand for protective relay is expected to increase. Attributed to increase in advanced technologies, such as smart grid technology for electricity generation and energy management, protective relay has become essential to be installed at those locations to mitigate the risk of failures, thereby increasing the demand for protective relay.

Countries are moving toward renewable energy as technology has become relatively cheap compared to the last decade. Solar energy and wind energy have massive potential as alternative energy sources. As new solar grids are installed, they need to be integrated with the main power grid, thereby boosting the use of protection relays.

However, high installation and maintenance costs restraint the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region has the largest protective relay market due to increase in investments in renewable sources of energy and grid infrastructural activities.

COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has declined economic growth in major economies such as the U.S., India, Germany, China, and Japan. However, China has reported a recovery of the economy post the COVID-19 outbreak.

China is the largest manufacturer of raw material. However, due to the pandemic and lockdown in China and across the globe, there are restrictions on the movement of goods that has led to shortage of materials.

Price fluctuations, disruption in supply chain, and scarcity of raw material have posed a challenge for the protective relay industry.

