Protease enzyme Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2025

Protease is an enzyme that catalyses hydrolytic reactions of long peptide bonds during digestion. Due to its catalytic activity, it has extensive applications in most of the industries. Protease enzyme is used for the variety of applications, largely in pharmaceutical and detergent industries followed by the food industry.

In view of the current developing environmental friendly technologies, the protease enzyme has widespread applications in leather treatment and several bio mediation processes.

There is a considerable variance in the worldwide requirement of enzymes according to industrial proliferation. Microorganisms are the largest sources of the protease enzyme, and, with the help of an established method of fermentation, protease enzyme can be cultured in large quantities in a short period of time. In terms of production, microbial proteases hold the first position among other sources as the extraction of the protease enzyme from plants and animals is time-consuming and the yield is comparatively low.

Growing advancements in pharmaceuticals have fuelled the demand for protease enzyme over the years. Hence, the global protease enzyme market is expected to register growth in the future.

Protease Enzyme as a Chemical-free Alternative

As protease enzyme is an organic ingredient and a good alternative to chemical additives. Protease enzyme is one of the most preferred choices among key manufacturers of detergents and cleaning products. Protease enzyme is used in pharmaceutical industries in larger quantities as it treats multiple medical disorders associated with the heart, lungs, digestive tract, eye abnormalities, soreness and skin ulcers. Protease enzyme is also used as an ingredient in detergents as a stain remover.

The usage of protease enzyme has replaced the use of chemicals that are used in detergents and in the food processing industries to enhance fermentation. Other food applications include seafood processing, animal protein processing, in yeast hydrolysis, etc. Apart from these, protease enzyme has a maximum contribution in the textile industries, feed mills and leather industries. More than half of the market share is contributed by the protease enzyme for detergents and pulp manufacturing. Owing to these factors, the global protease enzyme market is expected to grow significantly in terms of value and volume during the forecasted period.

Global Protease Enzyme: Market Segmentation

Based on the basis of source, the protease enzyme market is segmented into:

Animal

Plant

Microbial

Based on the product, the protease enzyme market is segmented into:

Animal Trypsin Renin Pepsin Others

Plant Papain Bromelain Others

Microbial Alkaline Acid stable Neutral Others



On the basis of application, the global protease enzyme market has been segmented into:

Food industry

Feed industry

Chemical industry

Leather industry

Textile industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal care

Others

On the basis of source, the global protease enzyme market has been segmented into:

Powder

Liquid

Gel

Global Protease Enzyme Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the protease enzymes market are Novozymes A/S, Noor Enzymes Pvt. Ltd, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Associated British Foods plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Advanced Enzymes, Clerici-Sacco Group, Renco New Zealand and Enzyme Development Corporation. An increasing number of industrialists are showing keen interest in developing protease products.

