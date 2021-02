Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market to Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021-2028

In this credible Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market report, a study about market overview is performed by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Moreover, this report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. This is the most relatable, exclusive, and commendable market research report formulated by focusing on definite business needs. The competitive analysis conducted in this report covers strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, and competitive landscape. To gain meaningful market insights and thrive in this competitive market place, this Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market research report plays a key role.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market is forecasted to grow at 7.70% for 2020 to 2027 to an estimated value of USD 18.71 billion by 2027 with factors such as high cost of the treatment and risk associated with the side effects of treatment hampering the market growth.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the North America region with countries such as U.S. and Canada. Increasing cases of prostate cancer in the region is expected to enhance the market growth.

Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market By Drug Class (Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Astellas Pharma US, Inc.

Sanofi

Ipsen Pharma

AbbVie Inc.

Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca

Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ferring B.V.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Abbott

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Genentech, Inc

Novartis AG

Prostate cancer therapeutics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to prostate cancer therapeutics market.

According to Data Bridge Market Research the prostate cancer therapeutics market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to rising R&D investment in the oncology therapeutic areas, development in proteomics & genomics, increasing old male population and rising pharmaceutical expenditure.

Now the question is which are the regions that prostate cancer therapeutics market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted market leaders to target North America developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market is becoming more competitive every year with hormonal therapy currently being the largest market drug class for the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the prostate cancer therapeutics market.

Novartis announced the acquisition of Endocyte in October 2018 which will help the company to strengthen them in the radiopharmaceuticals so they can use better technology to treat cancer. With this acquisition, the company will be adding Lu-PSMA-617 in their portfolio which is a therapy for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. This acquisition will strengthen their market position and will enhance their global reach.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market on the basis of countries is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of the prostate cancer therapeutics market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Based on drug class, prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented into hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy. Prostate cancer therapeutics market has also been segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online sales and others.

Prostate cancer usually occurs in men in their prostate gland which usually develop the fluid that transport & nourished sperms. It is one of the most common types of cancer in men. Some of the common symptom of the prostate cancer includes bone pain, blood in semen, discomfort in pelvic area, and others. This condition usually start occurring when the cells present in the prostate become abnormal. To treat this condition some of the common therapies available are chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy and others.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of drug class and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on drug class, prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented into hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy. Hormonal therapy has been further segmented into luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonists, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists and anti-androgen. Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonists has been further sub segmented into zytiga and gonax. Luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists has been further sub segmented into lupron, zoladex, eligard, decapeptyl, vantas and others. Anti-Androgen has been further sub segmented into xtandi and casodex. Chemotheraphy has been further segmented into taxotere and jevtana. Immunotheraphy has been segmented as provenge. Targeted therapy has been segmented as xofigo.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market has also been segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online sales and others.

