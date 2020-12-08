Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Future Demand (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2027

Global Prostate cancer therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach a market value of USD 18.71 billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 7.70% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Prostate cancer therapeutics market is growing due to factor such as increasing cases of prostate cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market By Drug Class (Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Some of the major players operating in the global prostate cancer therapeutics market are Tolmar INC, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Takeda pharmaceutical co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, IPSEN, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc (Indevus Pharmaceuticals Inc) , Dendreon Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma Inc, Astrazeneca Plc, Active Biotech, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Dendreon Corporation (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.), AbbVie, Inc. among others.

The prostate cancer occurs in the prostate which is a small walnut shaped gland. The prostate cancer is most common type in men. Due to increase in awareness regarding the symptoms among the people, the market for the prostate cancer therapeutics is growing at a high growth rate. Various developments in advance science are helping in development of launch of various options for the treatment of this disease. According to an article published recently by the cancer research institute in U.K., around 11,287 deaths were registered due to prostate cancer in U.K. The prostate cancer is the fourth most prevalent cancer globally. Various researches are made by the key player for the development of the therapies for the treatment of the cancer. The government is also taking various measures for the awareness regarding symptoms of the prostate cancer and availability of screening & diagnostic tests such as Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) and Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) resulting in early detection. Hence, such initiatives by the government and the key players help in the growth of the market.

Increasing awareness among people regarding prostate cancer along with technological advancement in screening and diagnostic tests, rising preferences of healthy living will increased geriatric population will enhance the growth of the prostate cancer therapeutics market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, limited number of players, increasing pharmaceutical expenditure will further create new opportunities for the growth of prostate cancer therapeutics market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increasing cost of the treatment and adverse impact of treatment along with less success rate will acts as a restraint factor for the growth of prostate cancer therapeutics market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to prostate cancer therapeutics market.

The global prostate cancer therapeutics market is segmented based on drug type, distribution channel and geographical segments.

On the basis of drug type, the market is classified into hormonal therapy, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonist, anti-androgens, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Based on geography, the global prostate cancer therapeutics market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

In May 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals has done an agreement giving the company the option to secure global commercialisation rights to nadofaragene firadenovec/Syn3 (rAd-IFN/Syn3), a novel gene therapy that is being developed by FKD Therapies Oy (FKD) as a treatment for patients with high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), who are unresponsive to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy. This option is exercisable on marketing approval from the US FDA. This will create a new US oncology division with the specialist knowledge and presence to introduce novel advanced therapies to the market.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, drug class and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the prostate cancer therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Kuwait, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the prostate cancer therapeutics market due to increasing occurrence of prostate cancer and high mortality rate along with rising investment in research and development of advanced solutions while Asia-Pacific will witness a growth in forecast period of 2020-2027 because of increasing awareness among people regarding tumours and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in this regions.

The country section of the prostate cancer therapeutics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Prostate cancer therapeutics market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Innovative drugs driving the market

Increase in research & development in oncology therapeutic area

Developments in genomics & proteomics

Adverse events of treatment

Cost associated with the treatment

Low success rate in clinical testing for oncology drugs

