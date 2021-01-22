Prostate Cancer Drugs Market 2021 Covid-19 impact analysis: Astellas Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson

Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2020

The prostate cancer drugs market consists of sales of various drugs used for the prevention and treatment of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer caused due to uncontrollable development of cells in the prostate gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Some of the possible treatments for prostate cancer include hormonal therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and targeted therapy.

The global prostate cancer drugs market was valued at about $7.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.38 billion at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2022.

Astellas Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Bayer AG

December 16, 2019: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., “Astellas”) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI (enzalutamide) for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC). In 2019, it is estimated that just over 40,000 men in the United States are living with mCSPC, a form of prostate cancer that has spread to other parts of the body and still responds to a medical or surgical treatment that lowers testosterone

25 Jan, 2019: The U.K.’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence did not recommend Astellas Pharma Inc.’s Xtandi for expanded use to treat a type of prostate cancer citing uncertainty about how long patients survived on the drug.

North America was the largest region in the prostate cancer drugs market in 2016. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The prostate cancer drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The increasing male geriatric population is a major driver for the prostate cancer drugs market. Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men aged above 60. According to the United Nations (UN), there were around 962 million people aged 60 or above globally, accounting for 13% of the global population in 2017. The population aged 60 or above is also growing at a rate of around 3% per year. The American Cancer Society’s statistics for prostate cancer in the USA states that about 6 prostate cancer cases in 10 are diagnosed in men aged 65 or above, and it is rare for men aged less than 40.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Prostate Cancer Drugs market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc.

This independent 200 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Prostate Cancer Drugs market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Prostate Cancer Drugs in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Prostate Cancer Drugs market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Prostate Cancer Drugs market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

