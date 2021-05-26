Prosecutor Pushes Investigation Against Trump | Free press

Washington (AP) – According to a media report, the New York prosecutor’s office has decisively advanced its investigation against ex-President Donald Trump and his corporate conglomerate.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday evening (local time) that a so-called grand jury had been convened in the proceedings. This is a panel of juries that can decide on an indictment in restricted proceedings. According to the newspaper’s report, this is a possible charge against Trump himself, against the Trump organization or against managers of the group.

Trump responded immediately, saying it was “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American history.” “This is purely political and an insult to the nearly 75 million voters who supported me in the presidential election,” he said in a letter published Tuesday. The trial is being led by “very partisan democratic prosecutors”. “Our country is broken, our elections are corrupt and stolen, our prosecutors have been politicized and I will have to keep fighting like I have for the past five years!” Trump never provided evidence of his fraud allegations.

Manhattan attorney Cyrus Vance had previously fought for the surrender of Trump’s tax documents in the Washington Supreme Court. He hasn’t filed any charges yet. The extensive investigation includes the suspicion that Trump’s company made false statements about the value of their properties in order to obtain loans or gain price advantages. Vance is also reportedly investigating hush money payments to women who said they were having an affair with Trump. Trump dismisses all allegations against him.

It was revealed last week that separate investigations by New York Attorney General Letitia James now also have a criminal component. The Washington Post reported that the grand jury recently convened by Vance meets three days a week for six months and is likely to take care of other cases than the Trump case. The newspaper interpreted Vance’s move as an indication that the prosecutor believed he had found evidence of a crime. The allegations relate to pre-Trump times.

After his election victory in 2016, Donald Trump has handed over the management of his corporate conglomerate – which is mainly active in the real estate sector – to his sons Eric and Donald Junior. Donald Trump remained the owner, even though he promised to “completely isolate” himself from his business. Republican Trump was replaced in the White House on January 20 by his Democratic successor Joe Biden. In addition, his sons are listed as heads of the group on the Trump Organization homepage.