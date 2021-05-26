Prosecutor Leads Investigation Into Trump’s Company | Free press

Trump increasingly defends: will there be an indictment? The ex-president speaks of a “witch hunt”.

Washington (AP) – According to a media report, the New York prosecutor’s office has decisively advanced its investigation into ex-President Donald Trump’s real estate business.

The Washington Post reported that a so-called grand jury had been convened during the proceedings. This is a panel of juries that can decide on an indictment in restricted proceedings. Trump responded immediately, saying it was “a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American history.”

“This is purely political and an insult to the nearly 75 million voters who supported me in the presidential election,” he said in a letter published Tuesday. The trial is being led by “very partisan democratic prosecutors”.

“Our country is broken, our elections are corrupt and stolen, our prosecutors have been politicized and I will have to keep fighting like I have for the past five years!” Trump never provided evidence of his fraud allegations.

Manhattan attorney Cyrus Vance had previously fought for the surrender of Trump’s tax documents to the Supreme Court in Washington. He hasn’t filed any charges yet. The extensive investigation includes the suspicion that Trump’s company made false statements about the value of their properties in order to obtain loans or gain price advantages.

Vance is also reportedly investigating hush money payments to women who said they were having an affair with Trump. Trump dismisses all allegations against him.

It was revealed last week that separate investigations by New York Attorney General Letitia James now also have a criminal component. Some experts suspected that the announcement of the expanded investigation could be a sign that charges could be coming soon.

