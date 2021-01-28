Prosecution of foreign war criminals still possible | Free press

The federal court also considers it permissible for foreign war criminals to be prosecuted by German investigative authorities. The specific judgment concerned a case from Afghanistan.

Karlsruhe (dpa) – The prosecution of foreign war criminals by German detectives and criminal courts remains unrestricted. The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe has given the green light in a fundamental ruling on Thursday.

The German top judges ruled that a discussion at an international level that has arisen in recent years about the possible immunity of state officials does not stand in the way of this. The survey found that the “vast majority of states” consider prosecution permissible. The BGH did not see it as its task to refer the question to the Federal Constitutional Court, but decided directly. (Az. 3 StR 564/19)

Submission or even a contrary judgment would have endangered Germany’s pioneering role in the prosecution of Syrian war criminals. The internationally acclaimed criminal case over torture by the Syrian state at the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz would likely be on the verge of ending. Investigations against new suspects would have been thwarted. The case before the BGH concerned a former first lieutenant in the Afghan army who had been sentenced to a suspended prison sentence by the Munich Higher Regional Court.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99