Propylene Oxide Market Report-Size, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Analysis

The research reports on Propylene Oxide Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Propylene Oxide Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Propylene Oxide Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2673013

Global Propylene Oxide capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from 11.21 mtpa in 2018 to 14.96 mtpa by 2023. Around 16 planned and announced Propylene Oxide plants are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia over the upcoming years. LyondellBasell Industries NV, SKC Co Ltd and Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd are the top three companies accounting for the planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.

Scope of this Report-

– Global Propylene Oxide capacity outlook by region

– Global Propylene Oxide capacity outlook by country

– Propylene Oxide planned and announced plants details

– Capacity share of the major Propylene Oxide producers globally

– Global Propylene Oxide capital expenditure outlook by region

– Global Propylene Oxide capital expenditure outlook by country

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned and announced Propylene Oxide plants globally

– Understand regional Propylene Oxide supply scenario

– Identify opportunities in the global Propylene Oxide industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

– Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Propylene Oxide capacity data

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2673013

Table of Contents in this report-

1.1. List of Tables 5

1.2. List of Figures 10

2. Global Propylene Oxide (PO) Capacity and Capital Expenditure Review 12

2.1. Global Propylene Oxide (PO) Industry, An Overview 12

2.2. Global Propylene Oxide (PO) Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 12

2.3. Global PO Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 13

2.4. Major Global PO Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Plants 14

2.5. Global PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 15

2.6. Global PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 19

2.7. Global PO Capacity Contribution by Region 22

2.8. Key Companies by PO Capacity Contribution (% Share), 2018 23

2.9. Key Countries by Active Global Capacity Contribution to PO Industry 24

2.10. Regional Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants 25

2.11. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Countries 26

2.12. Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Company 28

2.13. Regional Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants 30

2.14. Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries 31

3. Global Planned and Announced PO Plants 32

4. Asia PO Industry 34

4.1. Asia PO Industry, An Overview 34

4.2. Asia PO Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 34

4.3. Asia PO Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 35

4.4. Asia PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 36

4.5. Asia PO Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 39

4.6. Asia PO Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 40

4.7. PO Industry in China 41

4.7.1. China PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 41

4.8. PO Industry in India 45

4.8.1. India PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 45

4.9. PO Industry in South Korea 46

4.9.1. South Korea PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 46

4.10. PO Industry in Thailand 47

4.10.1. Thailand PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 47

4.11. PO Industry in Singapore 48

4.11.1. Singapore PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 48

4.12. PO Industry in Japan 49

4.12.1. Japan PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 49

4.13. PO Industry in Malaysia 50

4.13.1. Malaysia PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 50

5. Europe PO Industry 51

5.1. Europe PO Industry, An Overview 51

5.2. Europe PO Industry, Capacity by Key Countries, 2013-2023 51

5.3. Europe PO Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Key Countries, 2013-2018 52

5.4. Europe PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 53

5.5. Europe PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 56

5.6. Europe PO Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 59

5.7. Europe PO Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 60

5.8. PO Industry in Germany 61

5.8.1. Germany PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 61

5.9. PO Industry in Hungary 62

5.9.1. Hungary PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 62

5.10. PO Industry in Belgium 62

5.10.1. Belgium PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 62

5.11. PO Industry in the Netherlands 63

5.11.1. Netherlands PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 63

5.12. PO Industry in Poland 64

5.12.1. Poland PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 64

5.13. PO Industry in France 64

5.13.1. France PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 64

5.14. PO Industry in Romania 65

5.14.1. Romania PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 65

5.15. PO Industry in Spain 65

5.15.1. Spain PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 65

6. Former Soviet Union PO Industry 66

6.1. Former Soviet Union PO Industry, An Overview 66

6.2. Former Soviet Union PO Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 66

6.3. Former Soviet Union PO Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 67

6.4. Former Soviet Union PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 68

6.5. Former Soviet Union PO Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 69

6.6. Former Soviet Union PO Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 70

6.7. PO Industry in Russia 71

6.7.1. Russia PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 71

6.8. PO Industry in Ukraine 72

6.8.1. Ukraine PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 72

7. Middle East PO Industry 73

7.1. Middle East PO Industry, An Overview 73

7.2. Middle East PO Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 73

7.3. Middle East PO Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 74

7.4. Middle East PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 75

7.5. Middle East PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 77

7.6. Middle East PO Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 79

7.7. Middle East PO Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 80

7.8. PO Industry in Iran 81

7.8.1. Iran PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 81

7.9. PO Industry in Saudi Arabia 82

7.9.1. Saudi Arabia PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 82

8. North America PO Industry 83

8.1. North America PO Industry, An Overview 83

8.2. North America PO Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 83

8.3. North America PO Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 84

8.4. North America PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 85

8.5. North America PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 87

8.6. North America PO Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants 89

8.7. North America PO Industry, Annual New Build Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Plants by Country 90

8.8. PO Industry in the US 91

8.8.1. The US PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 91

9. South America PO Industry 92

9.1. South America PO Industry, An Overview 92

9.2. South America PO Industry, Capacity by Country, 2013-2023 92

9.3. South America PO Industry, Capacity Share vis-à-vis Growth by Country, 2013-2018 93

9.4. South America PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Production Process, 2018 94

9.5. South America PO Industry, Installed Plant Capacity by Technology, 2018 94

9.6. PO Industry in Brazil 95

9.6.1. Brazil PO Industry, Plants Capacity (mtpa), 2013-2023 95

10. Appendix 96

and more…