Propylene Oxide Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global propylene oxide market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Propylene oxide (C 3 H 6 O), also called epoxypropane, refers to a synthetic cyclic ether usually manufactured by the dehydrochlorination of propylene chlorohydrin or the indirect oxidation of propylene. It is a clear, volatile, flammable liquid that is soluble in water and alcohol and non-corrosive to metals. Consequently, it is extensively used in the automotive, electronics, textile, and furnishing and as a raw material in manufacturing various chemicals.

Market Trends:

The expanding applications of propylene oxide across several end-use industries are primarily driving the propylene oxide market. Propylene glycol ethers and polyether polyols derived from propylene oxide are often used in the automotive, textile, construction, automotive, and aerospace sectors. They are also adopted as fumigants to contain insect infestations and bacterial contamination in soil and packaged food products. Furthermore, small quantities of propylene oxide can be used for sterilizing medical equipment. Moreover, it is also used as a transitional fluid for tissue processing in transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Besides this, a significant growth in the food processing sector is propelling the demand for packaged food products, thereby further driving the market for propylene oxide.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/propylene-oxide-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Propylene Oxide Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Ineos Chemicals Company

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsui Chemicals

Repsol S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Aramco)

SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tokuyama Corporation.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/propylene-oxide-market

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Production Process:

Chlorohydrin Process (CHPO)

Styrene Monomer Process

Hydrogen Peroxide Process

TBA Co-Product Process

Cumene-based Process

Breakup by Application:

Polyether Polyols

Propylene Glycols

Propylene Glycol Ethers (PGE)

Polyalkylene Glycols

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Packaging

Textile and Furnishing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Browse Related Reports By IMARC Group

Data center infrastructure management market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-infrastructure-management-market

Seed treatment market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/seed-treatment-market

Automotive wiring harness market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-wiring-harness-market

Cryogenic equipment market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cryogenic-equipment-market

Business process management market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/business-process-management-market

Image recognition market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/image-recognition-market

Electric two-wheeler market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-two-wheeler-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800