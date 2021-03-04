Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Trends 2021- Dow Chemical, Eastman, Lyondellbasell, Shell, BASF, Daicel, Hualun Chemical

Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The report provides deep insight into the overall Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. This report focuses on the key global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) players, to describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape and development plans in the next few years. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) industry.

Propylene glycol monomethyl ether acetate (PGMEA/PMA), also known as propylene glycol methyl ether acetate, is a colorless hygroscopic liquid with a special odor. It is a non-polluting solvent with multi-functional groups. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3. It is mainly used as a solvent for printing ink, paint, textile dyes, and textile oil. The electronic grade, which is further purified, can be used as the photoresist solvent and cleaning agent in the production of semiconductor and liquid crystal displays. PGMEA/PMA is flammable, and when the temperature is above 42C, it may form explosive vapor/air mixture.

Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Predict to worth at a CAGR 5.29% by 2026

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Report are:

Dow Chemical, Eastman, Lyondellbasell, Shell, BASF, Daicel, Hualun Chemical, Dynamic International, Jiangsu Yida, SKC, Wuxi Baichuan, Jiangsu Ruijia, Yancheng Super, Jiangsu Yinyan, Zhongtian Huanbao, CPP

Global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Research Study Focus on these Types:

PM (Propylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

DPM (Dipropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

TPM (Tripropylene Glycol Mono Methyl Ether)

Market Research Study Focus on these Applications:

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Production

Solvent

Coalescing Agents

Coatings

Regional Analysis for Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Scenario:

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, developments, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market in a detailed and brief manner for better insights into the businesses.

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, threats, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Table of Contents:

-Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Market Forecast

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2027 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Propylene Glycol Ether (PGE) Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

