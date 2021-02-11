PropTech Market Set To Witness Adamant Growth with Forecast 2021-2028 with Galileo Software Services, Inc., InspectRealEstate, Locale, Opendoor, Optix (ShareDesk Global Inc.), PropertyGuru Pte Ltd., REA Group Ltd., RexLab, Spacewell (Nemetschek Group), ZWEISPACE

Global venture investments into PropTech amounted to over $12 billion.” In GBP, that equates to £9.6 billion today. In 2021, the market enjoyed continued growth, with a further $4 billion invested in real estate technology startups. 11 years ago in 2010, this figure was just US$20 million.

Proptech or also referred as property technology comprises the set of technology driven products, solution or services that aid in several business operation, management and other business operation across the real estate sector. The market vertical has witnessed unprecedented investment from several prominent investors as well as venture capital companies in the past few years. For instance, according to one of Forbes news article the market registered exponential growth of investment towards development of proptech related solution.

A widespread analysis of PropTech market has recently published by Report Consultant. It has been compiled by using primary and secondary research methodologies. Different dynamic aspects of the businesses have been listed to get a clear idea of business strategies. It includes a blend of several market segments and sub-segments.

Top key players in Global PropTech Market:-

Galileo Software Services, Inc., InspectRealEstate, Locale, Opendoor, Optix (ShareDesk Global Inc.), PropertyGuru Pte Ltd., REA Group Ltd., RexLab, Spacewell (Nemetschek Group), ZWEISPACE

Impact of COVID-19 Disease on PropTech Market:

The research report on PropTech market explains the impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), covering the following points:

– How the coronavirus pandemic is going to impact the overall 5G market in the upcoming years.

– Identifying the issues & disruptions caused by COVID-19on the basis of region & countries on the market

– What strategies are being adopted by the manufacturers to survive such pandemic in the near future.

Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India have been examined on the basis of productivity to understand the demanding structure of products or services. Leading key players have been profiled to get an accurate and detailed description of various successful industries. The global PropTech market is expected to reach at 2028 during the forecast period.

Following are the objectives of the research report:

To provide a complete understanding of global PropTech market

It helps to discover new platforms to enlarge the businesses

For identification of changing market scenario over the time

Detailed analysis of applicable factors such as sales strategies, branding activities

To get better insights into the global PropTech market

It offers analytical data which helps to drive the businesses towards success

Insights to pinpoint the challenges, threats, and risks

With the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the industry. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition prevalent in the market. Furthermore, the report analyzes the value chain and various drivers and restraints of the PropTech Market.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

