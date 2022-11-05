‘Proper’ crowned as 2022 Overwatch League MVP

Skilled Overwatch participant Kim ‘Correct’ Dong-hyun was just lately declared the OWL’s Most Helpful Participant. Correct is at the moment a member of the San Francisco Shock group and performs the DPS position for them.

Overwatch League is probably the most prestigious event within the sport’s aggressive scene, with solely one of the best groups qualifying and competing. It began on October 30 and has been an absolute blast to date. This time round, the 12 greatest Overwatch groups competed for a $2,550,000 prize pool.

OW 2 is a hero shooter title with two groups of 5 gamers every, who decide Heroes with distinctive talents and powers. Every Hero is confined to a job within the sport and is proscribed to it. These roles are – Injury, Assist, and Tank.

Correct is a Injury participant, his principal duties contain inflicting harm on his opponents by searching for engagements and taking them out.

‘Correct’ wins the Overwatch League MVP and Rookie Awards

Correct received three awards this season itself – Function Star (Injury), Rookie of the 12 months, and Common Season MVP.

He joined the Overwatch esports scene again in 2018 and has since made fairly a reputation for himself. This skilled participant from South Korea has beforehand dominated the Contenders in Korea by securing the first place in each OW Contenders 2021 Season 1: Korea and OW Contenders 2021 Season 2: Korea.

Nevertheless, that is the primary time this younger expertise has performed on a giant stage like OWL and has already reached the highest of his league.

After profitable the award, Correct mentioned:

“I’m a bit nervous proper now, I actually didn’t count on this in any respect.”

He additional added:

“Getting Rookie of the 12 months, I wished to work towards getting MVP for subsequent 12 months, however I need to thank the entire individuals at my facet who supported me this 12 months.”

Correct claimed 20.44% of the votes, beating Kevin “Kevster” Persson (19.23%), Jae-Received “Lip” Lee (18.42%), and Han-Been “Hanbin” Choi (16%).

Kim ‘Correct’ Dong-hyun has already displayed what he’s able to on the large stage. Regardless of being his first OWL, he dominated in all of his matches and offered followers with some jaw-dropping moments. Though the participant could not win the OWL Grand Finals together with his group San Francisco Shock, he has received the love of his followers.

Overwatch League 2022 has lastly concluded with Dallas Gas beating San Francisco Shock with a rating of 4-3 within the Grand Finals.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



