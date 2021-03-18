Propelling Demand of Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures Market at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027 | ABB Ltd, CUBIC-MODULSYSTEM A/S, DELVALLE BOX, Electrix International Ltd., ETA S.P.A.

Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market is expected to grow from US$ 291.15 Mn in 2019 to US$ 550.30 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Stainless steel electrical enclosure is a cabinet designed to protect electrical components such as knobs, switches, and displays from external factors. The enclosures also protect people from getting electrocuted. They are available in various sizes and mounting types, such as wall-mounted and free-standing models. The adoption of stainless steel electrical enclosures is governed by several national regulatory standards. Rising awareness regarding workers’ safety and health, along with the increasing industrial fatalities, primarily in oil & gas and mining industries, is likely to propel the market growth during 2020–2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major Key Players Covered in This Report:

ABB Ltd.

CUBIC-MODULSYSTEM A/S

DELVALLE BOX

Electrix International Ltd.

ETA S.P.A.

EURO INOX QUALITY SRL

Ilinox SRL

MP GAMMA SRL

nVent Hoffman

RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG

Schneider Electric SE

ZANARDO S.P.A

The research on the Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Stainless Steel Electrical Enclosures market.

