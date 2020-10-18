Promotion not to be missed on the Fox Spirit PGM300’s 30-inch display

Are you actively looking for a beautiful screen to enjoy your video games in optimal quality? LDLC has put together a little gem for you: the Fox Spirit PGM300. This is a 30 inch plate that you can purchase at a reduced price using a coupon code. The price can drop below 230 euros.

Fox Spirit PGM300 30“: the must-have for your video games

If you put the sharpness of the display above all else in your criteria, you will be pleased to know that the Fox Spirit PGM300 30 ” benefits from a WFHD resolution (2560 * 1080 p). The color palette is extremely rich and the contrast is up to 3000: 1. Although it is versatile, this screen shows the full range of its functions in your gaming sessions. With AMD FreeSync technology, the response time is barely 4 ms. Let’s not forget the refresh rate of 200 Hz. As a reminder: this way, 200 images per second can be displayed. Enough to improve the gaming experience!

Are you also interested in the aesthetics of your screen? The Fox Spirit PGM300 30 ” has a minimalist and slim design. There are also 3 HDMI connections, a DisplayPort and a 3.5 mm socket. Most importantly, protect your eyes with blue light reduction and flicker protection. If you don’t want to just put it on a table, this screen is compatible with VESA 75 * 75 mount.

The Fox Spirit PGM300 30 ” costs 244.94 euros. With the promo code “F7” you can purchase it for 227.79 euros. You can combine it with the Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard to enhance your enjoyment.

3 reasons to take advantage of this offer?

The design The display quality The price

