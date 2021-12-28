Promotion for this OLED XL 2K tablet with keyboard and stylus

If you’re still hesitating between a laptop and a tablet, we might have the solution for you. It’s in the Lenovo P11 Pro as it is marketed with a keyboard and pen that can be mistaken for a PC. In addition, it benefits from a nice discount on the original price.

Lenovo P11 Pro: a tablet that competes with PCs

The Lenovo brand has not yet said the last word in the field of Android tablets, on the contrary, as we can see with the P11 Pro. This tablet has a large 11.5-inch OLED display with a 2K resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. You will therefore get a very detailed picture, ideal for watching movies, series or playing games, especially since it is HDR10 and Dolby Vision compatible. As for the sound, 4 stereo speakers are integrated.

It’s not just made for multimedia as you have a keyboard and stylus that you can be as productive with as you would with a small laptop.

For the power supply, Lenovo chose Qualcomm and here is the configuration:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G graphics chip: Adreno 618 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB expandable via microSD memory card

You will have no problem running the most demanding apps and even games by downloading them directly from the Google Play Store as it runs on Android. In addition, for office automation, you know that you have access to both Google’s and Microsoft’s (Office) office suite.

While that’s not its main function, you can take photos with its 13-megapixel sensor on the back and take video calls with its 5-megapixel sensor on the front.

Finally, a huge 8600 mAh battery provides autonomy that is compatible with 20 watts of fast charge.

The Lenovo P11 Pro was priced at $ 699.99, down from $ 599.99 as of year-end. If you’re looking for a laptop with the ability to play games, we have another great deal for the Dell G15.

Why let yourself be seduced?

2K OLED display quality Snapdragon performance Expandable storage capacity

