Promising Growth Awaits South-East Asia Smart Home Automation Market: Expected to account for a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast timeframe.

A study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the South-East Asia smart home automation market was worth USD 1.12 Billion in 2020. The market is further estimated to grow at a stellar CAGR of 7.4 % up to USD 2.16 Billion over the forecast period 2021-2030. A smart home is a home setup wherein household electronic appliances are interconnected through the internet. Such smart electronic appliances could easily be accessed remotely via smartphones, or other network-integrated devices for controlling room temperature (via smart-air-conditioners) andwashing of dishes(via smart dishwashers). What’s more, daily household chores such as washing and drying of laundry, etc., can easily be controlled using smart home automation.

“Smart home automation to play a significant role in elderly care and patient care”

The smart home is an automated home with three main elements: sensors, controllers, and actuators; where controllers are the tools used for sending and receiving signals on PCs, tablets, or smartphones about the status of automated gadget’s functions and features at home. These three elements are interconnected to the smart devices around the house via wi-fi, thus, aiding with the controlling, regulation, and activation of the smart home equipment/devices. Additionally, nowadays homeowners prefer automating their house using smart sensors that function as the eyes and ears of your home. The sensors are often integrated into smart homes where elderly people with cognitive disabilities such as dementia, or Alzheimer’s are present. Electronic detection devices powered by Passive Infrared Sensors (PIRs) are used for determining if a person has entered or exited the sensor’s range. These smart and compact sensors are capable of reading individuals’ motion and send out instant alerts. For instance, if an individual has been tagged using a PIR-enabled device, and that same individual leaves the vicinity of the smart home, the sensor would detect the absence of tag from the space, thereby initiating an alarm to gain the attention of the concerned person, authority, etc. Other kinds of sensors such as Pressure Sensors are used to detect the presence or occupancy of residents on furniture pieces, such as a chair, bed, floor, etc. Additionally, the applications of smart baby monitors, which are integrated with lights, and smart air-purifiers which regulate the cleaning on their own, have also encouraged the market to grow.

A rise in the Disposable Income

The rise in disposable income in South Asia has had a strong effect on the region’s lifestyle changes. This has piqued the interest of even general people towards high-living standards, thereby, facilitating the widespread acceptance of smart devices such as Smart TVs, Smart Home Theatre Systems, Laptops, Smart Lighting Solutions, Automated laundry Machines, and Smart Refrigerators in recent years. Moreover, consumers’ growing interest in smart security devices such as security cameras, digital doorbells, motion sensors, and motion sensor lights has fueled the demand for similar devices, thus, enabling the industry to grow by leaps and bounds.

Sustainable energy solutions

One of the most important factors in determining whether or not a newly launched electronic product or technology would be widely accepted is its ability to provide long-term energy sustainability. This is only possible through technological advancements focused on energy conservation. Contemporary smart home automation systems have become highly energy efficient as a result of technological advances, such as solar panel power generation. Such technological advancements are helping a lot to drive the growth of the market in recent years.

Smart home automation products such as smart meters, smart thermostats, and home heating devices are capable of measuring the amount of electrical energy used by electrically powered devices in homes. Such intelligent electricity meters can be regulated from remote locations on a timely basis. Electricity consumption is metered in billing units (kilowatt/hour) in which billing cycles based on the electricity consumed over a cycle are produced by daily electricity meter readings. Residents may use a real-time tool for electricity metering to calculate their past, current, and future energy needs, which in turn allows them to maximize their power usage while lowering costs.

Impact of COVID 19 on the South-East Asian Smart Home Automation Market

The growth of the South-East Asian smart home industry has been seriously disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the spread of the virus, regional revenues are expected to decline by 5-10% this budget year. COVID-19 also has had a significant negative influence on global markets such as the United States and China. The disruption in China’s supply chain has resulted in a drop in demand for smart home systems in the country. The decline in new construction projects and the temporary shutdown of all major manufacturing facilities are some of the factors limiting demand growth in China.

Recent Developments

In Jan 2021 Sony announced two new “Crystal LED” Modular Direct View Display Systems. The two new premium direct view LEDs— the modular Crystal LED C-series (ZRD-C12A/C15A) with high contrast, and B-series (ZRD-B12A/B15A) with high brightness, can be used for various applications, including corporate showrooms, lobbies, and productions.

In Dec 2020 Sony’s Funimation Global Group acquired AT&T’s Crunchyroll. Funimation Group is a joint venture between Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.’s subsidiary, Aniplex Inc. Crunchyroll has over 3 million SVOD subscribers with 90 million registered users across more than 200 countries and territories.

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2020 – 2030 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, The Rest of South East Asia. Product/Service Segmentation By Product Type, By Country Key Players AMX, Automated Living, Colorado vNet, Control4, Cortexa, Crestron, Electronics, Element Controls, iControl Networks, ELK Products, Lagotek, 4Home, Global Caché, Simply Automated, Am-Source International, BTX Window Automation, CentraLite, Leviton, Lutron, Powerline Control Systems, Skyco, Osram, Phillips, Cree.

