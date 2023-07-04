Prominent Russian Journalist Injured in Attack in Chechnya
A Russian investigative journalist and a lawyer have been severely crushed within the southern Russian area of Chechnya on Tuesday, in an assault that stood out for its brutality in a rustic accustomed to the regular restriction of freedom of speech.
Elena Milashina, a journalist with Novaya Gazeta who uncovered the torture and killings of homosexual males in Chechnya, was in Grozny, the Chechen capital, to cowl the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mom of exiled opposition activists, in keeping with the newspaper. Ms. Milashina and the lawyer, Alexander Nemov, who’s representing Ms. Musayeva, have been blocked by automobiles as they drove by way of town, in keeping with Novaya Gazeta.
Masked males beat them with golf equipment, then took their telephones and demanded that they unlock them, the newspaper mentioned in a press release. Gear and paperwork have been additionally destroyed.
Ms. Milashina suffered mind accidents, her fingers have been damaged and he or she repeatedly misplaced consciousness, the assertion added. The attackers additionally doused her in liquid iodine, in an obvious try to stop her from showing in public. Mr. Nemov was stabbed within the leg, it mentioned.
A photograph posted by the newspaper with Ms. Milashina’s permission confirmed the journalist sitting on a hospital gurney in Grozny along with her fingers bandaged as much as her wrists and most of her hair shaved off.
“It was a traditional kidnapping,” Ms. Milashina mentioned from the gurney in a quick video printed on social media. “Simply that such issues haven’t occurred shortly.”
One other video confirmed Ms. Milashina fainting in a hospital hallway within the neighboring area of North Ossetia, after being evacuated from Chechnya.
The group Reporters With out Borders, which advocates press freedom and tracks violence in opposition to journalists, said on Tuesday that it was “horrified by the savage assault” on Ms. Milashina. Six journalists with Novaya Gazeta, an unbiased information outlet, have been killed in its three many years of existence. The editor of the publication, Dmitri A. Muratov, acquired a Nobel Peace Prize in 2021. The paper suspended publication in Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022 due to wartime censorship legal guidelines, however a few of its reporters have continued to work in exile.
In early 2022, Ms. Musayeva was taken from her condo constructing in central Russia, pushed right into a black S.U.V. and brought to Chechnya. Ms. Musayeva’s abduction was broadly seen as being a part of a hunt for 2 of her sons, Abubakar and Ibragim Yangulbayev, outstanding authorities critics who had infuriated Ramzan Kadyrov, the autocratic chief of Chechnya.
Mr. Kadyrov had beforehand known as Ms. Milashina a “terrorist confederate” for her protection of the Yangulbayev household.
The severity of the beatings, for which the authorities haven’t named suspects, provoked a uncommon response from Russian officers.
A senior lawmaker within the ruling United Russia occasion, Andrei Klishas, known as for an investigation, and the Kremlin mentioned the federal government’s human rights ombudswoman had contacted the prosecutor’s workplace in regards to the assault.
The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitri S. Peskov, added that President Vladimir V. Putin had been notified of Ms. Milashina’s standing. “We’re speaking a few very critical assault that requires fairly energetic measures,” he mentioned in his every day press briefing on Tuesday.
Mr. Peskov’s uncommon acknowledgment of this occasion of human rights abuse in Russia factors to the complexity of the federal government’s relationship with Mr. Kadyrov.
Mr. Putin has lengthy relied on the Chechen chief’s rule to keep up maintain of the restive, predominantly Muslim area. Mr. Kadyrov has additionally develop into an necessary Kremlin ally in Ukraine, sending hundreds of Chechen paramilitaries to Russian-occupied territories there.
Nevertheless, ultranationalist factions in Mr. Putin’s alliance have implied that the Kremlin has handed over safety in Chechnya to Mr. Kadyrov and his forces, and see it as an indication of weak spot.
