Prominent Russian Journalist Injured in Attack in Chechnya

A Russian investigative journalist and a lawyer have been severely crushed within the southern Russian area of Chechnya on Tuesday, in an assault that stood out for its brutality in a rustic accustomed to the regular restriction of freedom of speech.

Elena Milashina, a journalist with Novaya Gazeta who uncovered the torture and killings of homosexual males in Chechnya, was in Grozny, the Chechen capital, to cowl the trial of Zarema Musayeva, the mom of exiled opposition activists, in keeping with the newspaper. Ms. Milashina and the lawyer, Alexander Nemov, who’s representing Ms. Musayeva, have been blocked by automobiles as they drove by way of town, in keeping with Novaya Gazeta.

Masked males beat them with golf equipment, then took their telephones and demanded that they unlock them, the newspaper mentioned in a press release. Gear and paperwork have been additionally destroyed.

Ms. Milashina suffered mind accidents, her fingers have been damaged and he or she repeatedly misplaced consciousness, the assertion added. The attackers additionally doused her in liquid iodine, in an obvious try to stop her from showing in public. Mr. Nemov was stabbed within the leg, it mentioned.