Projection Mapping Market Report 2020-2028 | Talk about Historical Development and Estimated Forecast

The projection mapping market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 20.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on projection mapping market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in use of projection mapping in media events across the globe is escalating the growth of projection mapping market.

The projection mapping refers to a projection technology which turns an area or object into a plausible surface for displaying video, animation or other images to be showcased. The area or object utilized for the purpose of projection could range from small indoors to massive theatrical stages or industrial buildings. This technology is extensively being used in applications such as media events, films and advertising. The process is implemented in various areas and could be carried out in 2D, 3D and 4D.

The increase in the utilization of projection mapping technology in media events globally is one of the major factors driving the projection mapping market. The increase in demand of the product owing to its features such as portability, flexibility, limitless use of visual effects and the adjustability with any surface being used for projection accelerate the projection mapping market growth. The rise in investment for product advertising and the availability of various options of 2-dimension, 3-dimension and 4-dimension also influence the projection mapping market. This technology can be used for continuous hours, thus, they are highly used in large events such as sports and film theatres which boosts their demand. Additionally, the growing adoption of projection mapping in numerous industries and high customer satisfaction with the product positively affect the projection mapping market. Furthermore, the growth in 3D and 4D content worldwide and the increase in use of augmented and virtual reality extend profitable opportunities to the projection mapping market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2018.

On the other hand, higher cost of this technology when compared with traditional techniques and the less-effective projection under sunlight are factors expected to obstruct the projection mapping market growth. Lack of awareness regarding the projection technology among consumers is projected to challenge the projection mapping market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This projection mapping market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on projection mapping market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Projection Mapping Market Scope and Market Size

The projection mapping market is segmented on the basis of throw distance, dimension, offering and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of throw distance, the projection mapping market is segmented into short throw and standard throw.

On the basis of dimension, the projection mapping market is segmented into 2-dimension, 3-dimension and 4-dimension.

On the basis of offering, the projection mapping market is segmented into hardware and mapping software. Hardware is further segmented into projector and media server. Hardware is further sub-segmented into DLP and LCD.

On the basis of application, the projection mapping market is segmented into events, festival, large venue, retail/ entertainment and others.

Global Projection Mapping Market Country Level Analysis

Global projection mapping market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, throw distance, dimension, offering and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the projection mapping market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the projection mapping market due to the growing demand for 4-dimension content projection, increase in use of augmented and virtual reality, rise in availability of 3D and 4D content and hosts several corporate events, shows and sports events. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2021-2028 because of the rise in the investment on sports events and tourism by government and growth in awareness regarding the high-brightness projectors among population in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Projection Mapping Market Share Analysis

The projection mapping market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to projection mapping market.

The major players covered in the projection mapping market report are Panasonic India, SEIKO EPSON CORP, BenQ, Barco, Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Optoma USA, Digital Projection, Sharp NEC, Display Solutions of America, Inc., Vivitek, ViewSonic, NuFormer, AV Stumpfl GmbH, Resolume, Lumitrix s.r.o, Green Hippo, garageCube, Blue Pony, HeavyM, Pixel Rain Digital among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Projection Mapping report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

