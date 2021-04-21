Project Portfolio Management Systems Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Project Portfolio Management Systems, which studied Project Portfolio Management Systems industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

Competitive Players

The Project Portfolio Management Systems market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

Asana

Microsoft Corporation

Jira

Workfront, Inc.

Monday.com

AtTask

Mavenlink

HPE

Changepoint Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Zoho Projects

Clarizen, Inc.

Upland Software

Lanisware

ServiceNow, Inc.

Projectplace

SAP SE

Application Segmentation

BFSI

Government

Engineering & Construction

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

Worldwide Project Portfolio Management Systems Market by Type:

Software

Services

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Project Portfolio Management Systems Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Project Portfolio Management Systems Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Project Portfolio Management Systems Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Project Portfolio Management Systems Market in Major Countries

7 North America Project Portfolio Management Systems Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Project Portfolio Management Systems Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Project Portfolio Management Systems Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Project Portfolio Management Systems Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Target Audience for this Report

– Project Portfolio Management Systems manufacturers

– Project Portfolio Management Systems traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Project Portfolio Management Systems industry associations

– Product managers, Project Portfolio Management Systems industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Project Portfolio Management Systems Report Provide:

Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Project Portfolio Management Systems market.

Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.

Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.

Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Project Portfolio Management Systems market and related industry.

