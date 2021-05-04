Project Portfolio Management Market Trends | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Project Portfolio Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the market to reach register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.
Project portfolio management (PPM) is a management process that helps organize various projects into a single portfolio to meet organizational goals. It enables the project managers and project management organizations (PMO) to predict potential problems, manage budgets and address stakeholders’ concerns through various heuristic models, score visual or mapping techniques, and maximize the company’s investments.
Market Trends
The global PPM market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based PPM services, which helps organizations in collaborative planning, scheduling, faster and effective decision-making, as well as remote monitoring of assignments and projects. Apart from this, there has been widespread utilization of the software in the healthcare sector as PPM solutions aid healthcare providers in managing and evaluating a large number of projects by grouping them into strategic portfolios and streamlining their operations for enhanced efficiencies. Furthermore, the increasing need for automation and bring your own device (BYOD), rising trend of digitalization, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of information technology (IT) are some of the other factors expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.
Project Portfolio Management Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Broadcom Inc.
- Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Changepoint Corporation
- Clarizen, Inc.
- HP Development Company
- Innotas
- Keyedn Solutions LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Planisware
- Planview Inc.
- SAP SE
- Workfront Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, solution type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and region
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Solution Type:
- Information Technology Solutions
- New Product Development Solutions
- Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- Energy and Utilities
- Government and Defense
- IT and Telecom
- Banking, Financial and Insurance Services
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
