Project Portfolio Management Market Revenue Research Report and Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region And Forecast by 2027

An introduction to Project Portfolio Management Market Report

The global project portfolio management market size reached USD 4.48 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global project portfolio management market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for improved project selection process, and increasing focus on objective business goals. Rising need for gaining a full understanding of project processes and resource allocation is also expected to boost global project portfolio management market growth over the forecast period.

The global Project Portfolio Management market report is categorized based on product type, application, end-use industry, region, and competitive backdrop. Under this section, the most fundamental segments of the Project Portfolio Management market have been emphasized to help the targeted readers and the companies involved in this sector make optimal business decisions and strengthen their COVID-19 preparedness. The market’s regional outlook offers actionable insights into the contribution of various regions to the growth of the Project Portfolio Management market.

The demand-supply dynamics and pricing structures of the leading regional segments have been deeply considered to assess the current and future Project Portfolio Management market valuations. Moreover, this section throws light on the key growth prospects for the Project Portfolio Management market during the forecast period. Hence, toward the end of the report, the competitive landscape of the Project Portfolio Management market has been emphasized. The market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies.

Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Planview, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, Planisware SAS, Workfront, Inc., Changepoint Corporation, Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ServiceNow, Inc., and SAP SE

Emergen Research has segmented the global project portfolio management market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Services Solution



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) SMEs Large Enterprises



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-Premise Cloud



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Manufacturing Healthcare BFSI Media and Entertainment IT & Telecom Retail & Consumer Goods Transportation and Logistics Energy and Utilities Government Others



Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

In this report, the authors have closely discerned the primary factors influencing the global Project Portfolio Management market growth. The Project Portfolio Management market report’s major components also include end-user landscape, solutions and services offered by the leading companies, technological innovations, critical industry-verified facts and figures, and the current as well as emerging market trends.

