Project Portfolio Management Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Project Portfolio Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global project portfolio management market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
Project portfolio management (PPM) is a management process that helps organize various projects into a single portfolio to meet organizational goals. It enables the project managers and project management organizations (PMO) to predict potential problems, manage budgets and address stakeholders’ concerns through various heuristic models, score visual or mapping techniques, and maximize the company’s investments.
Market Trends
The global PPM market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of cloud-based PPM services, which helps organizations in collaborative planning, scheduling, faster and effective decision-making, as well as remote monitoring of assignments and projects. Apart from this, there has been widespread utilization of the software in the healthcare sector as PPM solutions aid healthcare providers in managing and evaluating a large number of projects by grouping them into strategic portfolios and streamlining their operations for enhanced efficiencies. Furthermore, the increasing need for automation and bring your own device (BYOD), rising trend of digitalization, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of information technology (IT) are some of the other factors expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the upcoming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Broadcom Inc.
- Celoxis Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Changepoint Corporation
- Clarizen, Inc.
- HP Development Company
- Innotas
- Keyedn Solutions LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Planisware
- Planview Inc.
- SAP SE
- Workfront Inc.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, solution type, deployment type, organization size, vertical and geography
Breakup by Component:
- Software
- Services
Breakup by Solution Type:
- Information Technology Solutions
- New Product Development Solutions
- Others
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- Energy and Utilities
- Government and Defense
- IT and Telecom
- Banking, Financial and Insurance Services
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Science
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
