Project L is to be called Rift Rumble as per recent leaks and speculations

In keeping with current leaks, Challenge L, Riot Video games’ upcoming preventing sport, could possibly be named “Rift Rumble.” This might, in fact, be false, however it’s based mostly on the present provide data. Challenge L’s potential event scene is also referred to as “The Rift Rumble” or one thing to that impact.

This data took place not too long ago due to Reddit and was revealed via rumors of the LEC being moved to a few extra minor splits. Riot Video games not too long ago trademarked a number of phrases. These logos had one factor in frequent. All of them featured the phrase “Rift Rumble.”

As with all rumors, it needs to be taken with a grain of salt until Riot Video games makes an official announcement about Rift Rumble.

Might Challenge L be named Rift Rumble as its official title?

When this doubtlessly leaked identify for Challenge L, one of many first issues I thought of was, “What about Wild Rift?” Nonetheless, it already has its opponents’ names and all the time options the phrase “Wild Rift.” With that in thoughts, it is unlikely they’ll all of a sudden rebrand their cellular model of League of Legends.

It is also price noting that these had been made with “online game competitors” in thoughts. Rift Rumble is an apt identify for a League of Legends preventing sport. It will probably’t be referred to as Challenge L endlessly, in any case.

There was additionally the leak of the esports banners. Design Studio wrote an article in June that was presupposed to function some Wild Rift esports banners. As a substitute, they confirmed picture banners with Rift Rumble branding.

In addition they had an unknown emblem on them. The photographs had been modified nearly instantly, making many assume they weren’t presupposed to be revealed. Whether or not that is as a result of “Rift Rumble” was going to be Wild Rift’s esports identify sooner or later is at present unknown.

It is also being urged that this trademarked identify could possibly be a brand new sequence of competitions for the LEC or a rebranding of Rift Rivals. A lot of Challenge L is a thriller proper now, nevertheless it’s solely attainable that the trademarked identify could possibly be the identify of the free-to-play preventing sport from Riot Video games.

Whereas a lot of the sport is shrouded in thriller, there may be a lot hypothesis going round, on the very least. Players additionally not too long ago noticed a possible leak of 23 champions that could possibly be within the sport. All of them have the potential for thrilling preventing sport movesets, particularly when contemplating previous and current preventing sport archetypes.

Sadly, there is no such thing as a method to confirm if this trademarked time period would be the preventing sport’s identify, nevertheless it actually matches Riot Video games’ present naming conventions. Till there may be official affirmation from Riot Video games, this needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

This is also nothing, a reputation that Riot Video games is trademarking in order that another person doesn’t use it to piggyback off of their success. Followers must wait and see whether it is Challenge L’s identify, a brand new identify for Rift Rivals, or one thing else solely.



