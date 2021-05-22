Prohibited demos: police shut down Brandenburg Gate | Free press

Opponents of the Corona policy in Berlin wanted to take to the streets at two large demos. But the events were banned. Now the police have cordoned off the Brandenburg Gate.

Berlin (dpa) – After two major demonstrations by opponents of the Corona policy were banned in Berlin, police blocked the Brandenburg Gate with bars and issued instructions.

At the edge of the zoo, you could see officials writing down the personal details of protesters. At the same time, according to DPA reporters, hundreds of people were on their way to Potsdamer Platz. They were sent away with loudspeaker announcements and asked to abide by the corona rules.

The police had previously prevented larger groups from gathering in the city. According to this information, carriages were returned and trucks with stage structures were seized at the Victory Column. The police were clearly visible: a helicopter was circling, water cannons were ready, the officers were also employed with horses.

At the beginning of the afternoon, nearly a hundred people had to be “temporarily restricted in their freedom”. “This included in particular personal checks and deportations following various offenses,” police tweeted.

On Friday evening, the Higher Administrative Court (OVG) Berlin-Brandenburg upheld the ban on two demonstrations. The negative experiences of the recent past with the expected group of participants from the “silk silk scene” justify the assumption that the necessary hygiene measures are not being adhered to in the prominent locations of the city, according to the OVG. The decisions are final.

The demonstrations were recorded for Saturday and Sunday with the title “For Peace, Freedom and Fundamental Rights” and 16,000 participants each. Regardless of the court ruling, the police are planning a large-scale operation with about 3,000 police officers over the weekend. The support comes from other states and the federal police. People also need to be prepared for protesters not to abide by the bans, he said.

