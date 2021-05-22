Prohibited Demos: Berlin Police Prevent Meetings | Free press

Opponents of the Corona policy in Berlin wanted to take to the streets at two large demos. But the events were banned. Will the protesters accept the decision?

Berlin (AP) – After two major demonstrations by opponents of the Corona policy were banned in Berlin, police initially prevented larger groups from gathering in the city.

“So far, the situation in Berlin has been largely calm,” said spokesman Thilo Cablitz on Saturday afternoon. Groups of 50 to 100 people were also detained, Cablitz said. According to this information, carriages were returned and trucks with stage structures were seized at the Victory Column.

The police were clearly visible: a helicopter was circling, water cannons were ready, the officers were also employed with horses. At the Brandenburg Gate and the Victory Column, protesters were asked by the police not to assemble.

On Friday evening, the Higher Administrative Court (OVG) Berlin-Brandenburg upheld the ban on two demonstrations. The negative experiences of the recent past with the expected group of participants from the “silk silk scene” justify the assumption that the necessary hygiene measures are not being adhered to in the prominent locations of the city, according to the OVG. The decisions are final.

The demonstrations were recorded for Saturday and Sunday with the title “For Peace, Freedom and Fundamental Rights” and 16,000 participants each. Regardless of the court ruling, the police are planning a large-scale operation with about 3,000 police officers over the weekend. The support comes from other states and the federal police. People also need to be prepared for protesters not to abide by the bans, he said.

