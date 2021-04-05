Programmable Robots Market 2021 Precise Outlook – iRobot Corporation, The LEGO Group, Modular Robotics Incorporated, RoboBuilder Co. Ltd

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Blockchain in Manufacturing market in its latest report titled, “Programmable Robots Market- Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The programmable robots market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.66% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies of Global Programmable Robots Market are iRobot Corporation, The LEGO Group, Modular Robotics Incorporated, RoboBuilder Co. Ltd, Innovation First International Inc., SoftBank Robotics Europe SAS, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Wowwee Group Limited (Optimal Group Inc.), Fischertechnik GmbH, SuperDroid Robots Inc. and others.

Industry News and updates:

– Jan 2020 – Lego announced the launch of its new Spike Prime robotics kit, which was designed to introduce middle school-aged students to robotics, engineering, and coding. These kits are an upgrade and more goal-oriented, as compared to the earlier introduced Mindstorms kits.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Robots for Educational Purposes

– The growing popularity of activity-based learning is expected to augment market growth in this vertical. The revolution of programmable robotics has considerably changed the nature of education at all levels, starting from kindergarten schools to graduate universities, which have been integrating robotics driven courses in their curriculums.

– Many vendors are undertaking intensive R&D activities to better understand the need for robotics in the education sector. Fischertechnik introduced a learning environment to understand Industry 4.0 applications in vocational schools and training, along with understanding research, teaching, and development at universities, in companies, and in IT departments.

– New products are also expected to augment market growth. Leveraging AI, a new programmable robot named Luka the Owl is anticipated to be introduced in 2020, which can read from a database of 50,000 books to young children.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

-The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

