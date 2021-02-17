Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Technology Advancement, Innovations and Growth Forecast 2021 to 2027

Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) from 2021 till 2027.

The programmable logic controller (PLC) market was valued at USD 11.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15.58 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The deployment of PLC systems enables the identification and rectification of errors and can initiate rapid responses even without human intervention. Hence, these automated PLC systems are estimated to assist in reducing the machine downtime from 20% to almost 4%.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market: ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Emerson Electric Co. and others.

Key Market Trends:

– PLC has been adopted at the manufacturing stage to handle the ever-growing demands of the automotive industry. It was initially used as a relay replacement equipment in the automotive industry.

– The demand for automobiles has been increasing steadily, The Center for Automotive Research (CAR) at the University of Duisberg-Essen has predicted that the global annual growth of cars is expected at 2.2%. Owing to such potential growth, better production facilities enabled with automation are needed, which is expected to fuel the growth of PLCs in the domain.



Competitive Landscape:

The PLC market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. Moreover new companies are also increasing their foot in this market. Key players are ABB Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, etc.

Influence of the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

