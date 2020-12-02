Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2027: Market Size, Share, Segmentation, Top Impacting Factors, and Growth Opportunities | In-Depth Analysis with Top Key Players

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) is an electronic device used to monitor, control, and manage building systems, production processes, and power in industrial control systems. Power supply, processor, programming of PLC, and the input/output section are some of the basic components of PLC. To meet the demand for harsh industrial environments, these controllers are designed to be extremely robust, often capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, humidity, vibration, and electrical noise. Furthermore, several languages are used in PLC programming that are sequential function chart, ladder logic, and functional block diagrams.

PLCs is an integral part of industrial process control and factory automation for years. It controls a wide array of applications starting from lighting functions to environmental systems to chemical processing plants. These PLCs work seamlessly for years in hazardous industrial environments to offer excellent flexibility and precision. In addition, it offers the greater reliability in factory automation and increased efficiency, thereby fostering the market growth. However, rise in prices of PLCs hinders the market growth.

Key Market Segments:

By Type:

Integrated or Compact PLC

Modular PLC

Small PLC

Medium-sized PLC

Large PLCs

By Solution:

Hardware

Processor

Power Supply

Software

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Energy & Power

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Others (Food & Beverages and Pulp & Paper)

Key Players:

Honeywell International

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

General Electric

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Allen Bradley.

