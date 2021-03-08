Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software Market 2021 Development Analysis – Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, among others

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) programming software market is expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). Market Insights Report analysed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) programming software market is expected to register a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

With the rapid increase in demand for the automated manufacturing process in various verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and chemical, the market is expected to witness high growth.

Key Players of Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software Market are: Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, among others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2018: Honeywell international collaborated with Equate Petrochemical Company, a global producer of petrochemicals. Both the companies signed an MoU, for the development of technologies that will support operations at Equate Petrochemical.

Key Market Trends

Rise in Automation to Augment Market Growth

– The advent of automation in various industries has facilitated the control over various operational aspects of industries, without any significant intervention from operators, using various control devices and software.

– These automation devices combine the advantages of a PLC-style traditional machinery or process control system, with the flexible type configuration and integration advantages of PC-based system, using a PAC (programmable automation controller), due to the various advantages of PAC programming software, the market is expected to grow further.

– Developing economies, such as China, India, etc., are primarily driving the growth of the automation industry. Emerging economies are also investing heavily in the development of several industries and the adoption of automation.

– With the increasing supply of industrial robots across the world, it is evident that automation is rapidly increasing in various manufacturing sectors, which is boosting demand in the market studied.

Asia-Pacific to Witness High Growth

– Asia-Pacific region is witnessing high growth, benefiting from recent policy changes, investments in automation, and availability of commodities at lower prices.

– The inception of many power generation projects after the global recession and the initiation of large-scale Greenfield projects in the region have driven the demand for PAC programming software market.

– China is considered as the manufacturing hub of the world, with manufacturing facilities of domestic as well as international players set up in the country. As the labor cost is rising in the country, China is rapidly transforming from a medium to a high-tech manufacturing hub, which is expected to further propel the market growth

– India is launching initiatives like Make in India to place the country on the world map as a manufacturing hub and to gain global recognition. The Indian Brand Equity Foundation has reported that India is expected to become the fifth-largest manufacturing country in the world by the end of 2020.

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software Market report studies the market in-depth and provides an all-inclusive analysis of the key growth factors, Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software market share, latest trends, key players, and their projections for the future. Also, Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software Market report provides growth rate, market demand, and supply, the market potential for each geographical region. The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the market along with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software Market throughout the forecast period. This report analyses the impact of the COVID-19 on the Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software market share in the short and long term.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Programmable Automation Controller (PAC) Programming Software market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

