Profitability Index (PI): Definition, Components, and Formula

What Is the Profitability Index (PI)?

The profitability index (PI), alternatively known as worth funding ratio (VIR) or revenue funding ratio (PIR), describes an index that represents the connection between the prices and advantages of a proposed challenge.

The profitability index is calculated because the ratio between the current worth of future anticipated money flows and the preliminary quantity invested within the challenge. A better PI signifies that a challenge will likely be thought-about extra enticing.

Key Takeaways The profitability index (PI) is a measure of a challenge’s or funding’s attractiveness.

The PI is calculated by dividing the current worth of future anticipated money flows by the preliminary funding quantity within the challenge.

A PI higher than 1.0 is deemed as funding, with increased values similar to extra enticing tasks.

Underneath capital constraints and mutually unique tasks, solely these with the best PIs ought to be undertaken.

Understanding the Profitability Index (PI)

The profitability index is useful in rating varied tasks as a result of it lets buyers quantify the worth created per every funding unit. A profitability index of 1.0 is logically the bottom acceptable measure on the index, as any worth decrease than that quantity would point out that the challenge’s current worth (PV) is lower than the preliminary funding. As the worth of the profitability index will increase, so does the monetary attractiveness of the proposed challenge.

The profitability index is an appraisal method utilized to potential capital outlays. The strategy divides the projected capital influx by the projected capital outflow to find out the profitability of a challenge. As indicated by the aforementioned formulation, the profitability index makes use of the current worth of future money flows and the preliminary funding to symbolize the aforementioned variables.

When utilizing the profitability index to check the desirability of tasks, it is important to think about how the method disregards challenge dimension. Subsequently, tasks with bigger money inflows might lead to decrease profitability index calculations as a result of their revenue margins will not be as excessive.

Formulation for the Profitability Index

The profitability index might be computed utilizing the next ratio:

Picture by Sabrina Jiang © Investopedia 2020



PV of Future Money Flows (Numerator)

The current worth of future money flows requires the implementation of time worth of cash calculations. Money flows are discounted the suitable variety of durations to equate future money flows to present financial ranges. Discounting accounts for the concept that the worth of $1 immediately doesn’t equal the worth of $1 obtained in a single 12 months as a result of cash within the current presents extra incomes potential through interest-bearing financial savings accounts, than cash but unavailable. Money flows obtained additional sooner or later are due to this fact thought-about to have a decrease current worth than cash obtained nearer to the current.

Funding Required (Denominator)

The discounted projected money outflows symbolize the preliminary capital outlay of a challenge. The preliminary funding required is barely the money circulation required at the beginning of the challenge. All different outlays might happen at any level within the challenge’s life, and these are factored into the calculation via using discounting within the numerator. These extra capital outlays might consider advantages referring to taxation or depreciation.

Deciphering the Profitability Index

As a result of profitability index calculations can’t be adverse, they consequently have to be transformed to optimistic figures earlier than they’re deemed helpful. Calculations higher than 1.0 point out the longer term anticipated discounted money inflows of the challenge are higher than the anticipated discounted money outflows. Calculations lower than 1.0 point out the deficit of the outflows is bigger than the discounted inflows, and the challenge shouldn’t be accepted. Calculations that equal 1.0 result in conditions of indifference the place any positive aspects or losses from a challenge are minimal.

When utilizing the profitability index solely, calculations higher than 1.0 are ranked primarily based on the best calculation. When restricted capital is accessible, and tasks are mutually unique, the challenge with the best profitability index is to be accepted because it signifies the challenge with the most efficient use of restricted capital.

The profitability index can also be known as the benefit-cost ratio for that reason. Though some tasks lead to increased internet current values, these tasks could also be handed over as a result of they don’t have the best profitability index and don’t symbolize probably the most helpful utilization of firm belongings.

Instance of the Profitability Index

Think about that an organization is contemplating two potential tasks: constructing a brand new manufacturing unit, or increasing an present one. The manufacturing unit growth challenge is predicted to price $1 million and generate money flows of $200,000 per 12 months for the following 5 years, with a reduction charge of 10%. The brand new manufacturing unit challenge is predicted to price $2 million and generate money flows of $300,000 per 12 months for the following 5 years, additionally with a reduction charge of 10%.

To calculate the profitability index for the manufacturing unit growth challenge, the current worth of the longer term money flows could be calculated utilizing the next formulation:

PV = CF1 / (1 + r)^1 + CF2 / (1 + r)^2 + … + CFn / (1 + r)^n

The place PV is the current worth, CF is the money circulation in a given 12 months, r is the low cost charge, and n is the variety of years.

Plugging within the values for this instance, we get:

PV = $200,000 / (1 + 0.10)^1 + $200,000 / (1 + 0.10)^2 + … + $200,000 / (1 + 0.10)^5

PV = $750,319

The profitability index for the manufacturing unit growth challenge is then calculated as:

PI = PV / Preliminary Funding

PI = $750,319 / $1,000,000

PI = 0.75

To calculate the profitability index for the brand new manufacturing unit challenge, the current worth of the longer term money flows could be calculated utilizing the identical formulation:

PV = $300,000 / (1 + 0.10)^1 + $300,000 / (1 + 0.10)^2 + … + $300,000 / (1 + 0.10)^5

PV = $1,125,479

The profitability index for the brand new manufacturing unit challenge is then calculated as:

PI = PV / Preliminary Funding

PI = $1,125,479/ $2,000,000

PI = 0.56

On this instance, the manufacturing unit growth challenge has the next profitability index, that means it’s a extra enticing funding. The corporate would possibly determine to pursue this challenge as a substitute of the brand new manufacturing unit challenge as a result of it’s anticipated to generate extra worth per unit of funding.

Nevertheless, since each PIs are lower than 1.0, the corporate might find yourself forgoing both challenge in favor of a greater alternative elsewhere.

Benefits and Disadvantages of the Profitability Index

Listed below are some benefits of the profitability index:

It considers the time worth of cash: The profitability index takes into consideration the truth that cash immediately is value greater than the identical amount of cash sooner or later, as a result of potential for incomes curiosity. This makes it a extra correct measure of funding attractiveness than merely trying on the whole anticipated money flows. It permits for comparability of tasks with completely different lifespans: The profitability index can be utilized to check tasks with completely different lifespans, as a result of it takes into consideration the current worth of future money flows relatively than simply the whole anticipated money flows. It helps with decision-making beneath capital constraints: When an organization has restricted assets and may’t pursue all potential tasks, the profitability index can be utilized to prioritize which tasks to pursue first.

Listed below are some disadvantages of the profitability index:

It solely considers the preliminary funding: The profitability index solely appears on the preliminary funding required for a challenge and ignores ongoing or future investments which may be obligatory. This may make it tough to precisely evaluate tasks with completely different funding necessities. It does not take into account the scale of the challenge: The profitability index doesn’t have in mind the scale of the challenge, so a big challenge with decrease revenue margins might have a decrease profitability index than a smaller challenge with increased revenue margins. It depends on correct forecasting: The profitability index depends on correct forecasting of future money flows and low cost charges, which might be tough to foretell with certainty. If the assumptions used within the calculation are incorrect, the ensuing profitability index might not precisely mirror the attractiveness of the challenge.

See also Definition, Purpose, Examples, and Benefits Profitability Index Professionals and Cons

How Is the Profitability Index Computed? The profitability index is a calculation decided by dividing the current worth of futures money flows by the preliminary funding within the challenge. The current worth of the longer term money flows is calculated utilizing the time worth of cash, which takes into consideration the truth that cash immediately is value greater than the identical amount of cash sooner or later as a result of potential for incomes curiosity. The preliminary funding is the quantity of capital required to begin the challenge.

What Is the Profitability Index Used for? The profitability index is used for comparability and distinction when an organization has a number of investments and tasks it’s contemplating enterprise. The PI is particularly helpful when an organization has restricted assets and may’t pursue all potential tasks, as it may be used to prioritize which tasks to pursue first. The index can be utilized alongside different metrics to find out which is one of the best funding.

What Is a Good Profitability Index? Usually, the upper the PI the higher. A profitability index higher than 1.0 is usually thought-about to be funding, because it signifies that the anticipated return is increased than the preliminary funding. When making comparisons, the challenge with the best PI could also be the best choice.

What Are Different Names for the Profitability Index? The profitability index can also be known as the revenue funding ratio (PIR), cost-benefit ratio, or the worth funding ratio (VIR).

The Backside Line

The profitability index (PI) is a measure of the attractiveness of a challenge or funding. It’s calculated by dividing the current worth of future anticipated money flows by the preliminary funding quantity within the challenge. A PI higher than 1.0 is taken into account to be funding, with increased values similar to extra enticing tasks. The PI is helpful for rating and evaluating completely different tasks, however you will need to take into account how this system disregards challenge dimension and solely appears at this time worth of future money flows and the preliminary funding. Underneath capital constraints and when evaluating mutually unique tasks, solely these with the best PIs ought to be undertaken.