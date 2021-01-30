Professional Liability Insurance Market Is Grow Terrifically With leading vendors: – Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Group, AXA, Travelers, Assicurazioni Generali, Doctors Company, Marsh & McLennan, Liberty Mutual

This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market. Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) or errors & omissions (E&O), is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.

The global Professional Liability Insurance market is valued at 38400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 45600 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of +2% between 2019 and 2026.

Professional Liability Insurance, at US$15.7 billion, accounted for the biggest chunk (40.8%) of the worldwide market pie by professional category. That was followed by approximately US$7.5 billion to professionals in the lawyer, and about US$15.2 billion to professionals in all other segments combined.

In 2021, the global Professional Liability Insurance market size was 38400 million US$ and it is expected to reach 48500 million US$ by the end of 2028, with a CAGR of +3% during 2021-2028.

Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Group, AXA, Travelers, Assicurazioni Generali, Doctors Company, Marsh & McLennan, Liberty Mutual, Medical Protective, Aviva, Zurich, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Munich Re, Aon, Beazley, Mapfre

This new report by Report Consultant, titled "Global Professional Liability Insurance Market 2021 Research Report, 2021-2028" offers a comprehensive analysis of Professional Liability Insurance industry at a global as well as regional and country level. Key facts analyzed in this report include the Professional Liability Insurance market size by players, regions, types and end users, history data 2014-2020 and forecast data 2021-2028.

Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

Chapter 1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Overview

Chapter 2 Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3 Market Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Government Policy and News

Chapter 5 Market Demand 2021

Chapter 6 Global Market Status and Forecast 2021-2028

Chapter 7 Professional Liability Insurance Market Key Vendors

Chapter 8 Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Strategy – Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

