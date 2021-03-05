Production Printer Market Competitive Analysis, Demand and Technology Growth 2021-2026

COVID-19 Impact on Global Production Printer Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021

The report titled “Production Printer Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Production Printer Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period over the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Top Companies in the Global Production Printer Market are Xerox Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Ricoh Company Ltd, Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Konica Minolta, Inc., Miyakoshi Printing Machinery Co.,Ltd., Inca Digital Printers Ltd. (Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd) and others.

Latest Devlopments

– In January 2020 – Ricoh, a Japanese company, announced the start of the new manufacturing organization, Ricoh Manufacturing (China) Ltd, in April 2020. With the launch of production at the new manufacturing organization, existing production sites in China will be reorganized. Production at Ricoh Asia Industry (Shenzhen) Ltd was expected to end in the spring of 2020, and production at Ricoh Components & Products (Shenzhen) Ltd is likely to finish in the fall of 2020.

– In October 2019 – Canon announced the launch of the imagePRESS C165, a new addition to the imagePRESS series of color production printers. Supporting diverse output and in-house printing, the printer offers a high-productivity output of 65 pages per minute (ppm) when producing A4 documents in landscape mode, while requiring a small installation area similar to that of an office multi-function device.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market



– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Production Printing with India, Indonesia, and Vietnam showing high growth rates markets. According to the CII (Confederation of Indian Industry), India is anticipated to become the fifth largest consumer market by 2025. According to an ASSOCHAM-EY joint study, the printing and packaging industry in India is anticipated to grow to USD 72.6 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 18%.

– Also, All India Federation of Master Printers (AIFMP) anticipates that the country consists of more than 250,000 MSMEs and large printers. The data from AIFMP also suggests that commercial printing in the country is increasing at an annual rate of around 10%, while digital printing is expanding at a robust growth rate of 30%.

– The country’s packaging industry’s significant growth is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market studied. According to the Indian Printing, Packaging, and Allied Machinery Manufacturers’ Association (IPAMA), the packaging industry is anticipated to continue to grow as a result of rapid changes being undertaken by the industry players. The e-commerce boom and organized retail sector in the country offer massive potential for the future growth of packaging, consequently supporting the commercial printing industry.

– The region has been witnessing investments in new manufacturing facilities and new product launches. According to the Worldwide Market for Print 2.0 published by the Association for Print Technologies (APTech), India is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for publishing at a CAGR of 8.1% per year USD 1.2 billion of revenue from 2017 to 2021.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Production Printer market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. Also, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Production Printer Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market utilizing several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

