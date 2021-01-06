Product Portfolio Analysis and Technological Development of Global Dental Consumables Market during the forecasted period

The report “Global Dental Consumables Market by Product (Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Prophylaxis, Fluorides, Sealants, Splints), End-User (Hospital & Clinic, Laboratory), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Dental consumables market is projected to grow from US $ $14.9 billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. The rising burden of dented disorder worldwide this led to boost the target market growth, as well as increasing disposable income in developing countries and growing dental tourism, are the major factors pushing the growth of target market. Moreover increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is supporting the growth for the target market. However, the high cost of dental treatment restrains the market growth.

. Key Highlights:

On November 26, 2018, 3M Launches New Xerostomia Relief Spray this 3M™ Xerostomia Relief Spray is a new, clinically-proven solution that provides a prescription-strength release of xerostomia symptoms for up to 4 hours peruse.

On April 01, 2019, 3M introduces 3M™ Filtek™ Universal Restorative that offers a modernized approach to anterior and posterior restorations, with a simplified shading process and advanced composite technology to provide strong and esthetic results.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Dental Consumables market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on Product and end-users and region.

By Product Global Dental consumables market is classified into Implants, Prosthetics, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Infection Control, Periodontics, Whitening Products, Prophylaxis, Fluorides, Sealants, and Splints.

End-user Global Dental consumables market is classified into Hospital & Clinic, and Laboratory.

By region, Europe is expected to dominating the dental consumables market. Owing to growth in the geriatric population in the region. Additionally the growing prevalence for dental disorder in the region support target market growth

The prominent player operating in the global Dental Consumables market 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg Co., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Nakanishi Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Ultradent Products Inc. and Young Innovations Inc. the key players in the market are focusing on merger and acquisition strategy.

