Product Portfolio Analysis and Technological Development of Africa Data Center Market during the forecasted period

The report “ Africa Data Center Market, By IT Infrastructure (Sever, Storage, and Network), By Electrical Infrastructure (UPS System Generators, Transfer Switches and Switchgears, Rack PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure), By Mechanical Infrastructure (Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure), By Cooling Systems (CRAC & CRAH, Chiller units, Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers, Economizer & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling units), By General Construction (Building Design Services, Building Development, Installation and Commissioning Services, Data Center Infrastructure Management, and Physical Security Systems), and By Tier Standards (Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV) – Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts Till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In February 2020, Automotive Data Privacy: Securing Software at Speed & Scale. Vehicles now boast more than 100 million lines of code, hundreds of task-specific microchips and multiple operating systems.

Analyst View:

Adoption of hyper converged and converged infrastructure platforms is excepting to add accelerating growth to data center market over the forecast period. Cloud Exchange Datacenter, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Medallion Communications are the prominent investors in the Africa data center market. Digitization is considered an important avenue for the African economy. It is transforming African economies through retail payments systems, financial inclusion, sustainable business models, and revenue administration. Governments in the region are taking several initiatives to replace legacy systems and migrate to cloud-based services as part of smart city initiatives, and growing emphasis on renewable energy in data centers. Modernization and data center transformation enhances performance and energy efficiency. Overall, increased digitization in African countries, the adoption of cloud-based services, and migration from server rooms to managed, colocation, hybrid infrastructure services, and investments to improve broadband connectivity are driving the investment in the Africa data center market. For instance, in November 2019 Arista CloudEOS extends management and connectivity to the cloud. CloudEOS brings end-to-end network management on-premises and in the cloud. As enterprises continue to shift applications to cloud services, the drive to unify networking and network management in all operating environments will increase as IT strives to make its processes more efficient and automated.

Region Countries North America U.S. & Canada Europe U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX, NORDIC, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Middle East and Africa Israel, GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Africa data center market accounted for US$ 2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 13.45% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, and tier standards.

Based on IT infrastructure, the Africa data center market is segmented into sever, storage, and network.

Based on electrical infrastructure, the target market is segmented into UPS system generators, transfer switches and switchgears, rack PDUs, and other electrical infrastructure.

Based on mechanical infrastructure, the target market is segmented into cooling systems, racks, and other mechanical infrastructure.

Based on cooling systems, the use of multiple CRAC & CRAH units in data halls is growing. Also, the adoption of air-cooled CRAC systems installed in line with cooling units that uses refrigerant or glycol-based cooling is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Based on general construction, the target market is segmented into building design services, building development, installation and commissioning services, DCIM, and physical security systems.

Based on tier standards, the target market is segmented into tier I & II, tier III, and tier IV.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the Africa data center market includes Arista, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, and NetApps.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

