Product Innovations and Advancements in Technology to Boost Hair Color Market Growth

New hair color trends are on a rise. People around the world are using hair colors to cover the grey hair and is also becoming a way to get a new look. Manufacturers are focusing on providing new colors including permanent, semi-permanent and temporary hair color. Meanwhile, with rising number of consumers moving towards using natural products and due to adverse effects of chemical products, manufacturers are also using natural herbs for various colors instead of colors with chemicals. This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global hair color market for the forecast period 2017-2022, and offers key insights about future market direction.

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Hair Color Market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period. The in-depth market estimation of various opportunities in the segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. The insights and analytics on the Hair Color market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

After reading the Hair Color report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Hair Color

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

6 Key Highlights on Global Hair Color Market

North America is expected to remain dominant in the global hair color market. By the end of 2022, North America hair color market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 800 million revenue. Owing to the presence of the major brands and rising number of startups providing various types of hair colors along with the at-home services are some of the factors resulting in the significant growth of the hair color market in North America.

Europe is expected to witness impressive growth in the global hair color market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is also anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period.

Permanent hair color is expected to emerge as the highly preferred hair color product. Permanent hair color is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,300 million by the end of 2022.

Compared to chemical hair color, natural hair color is expected to gain more traction in the global hair color market. Accounting for nearly half of the revenue share by the end of 2017, natural hair color is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 600 million between 2017 and 2022.

Female hair color is expected to experience significant growth than the male hair color. By the end of 2022, female hair color is estimated to reach nearly US$ 1,200 million revenue.

Sales of hair color through specialty stores is expected to be the highest. Accounting for nearly one-third of the revenue share by the end of 2017, specialty stores are estimated to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 300 million between 2017 and 2022.

Some important questions that the Hair Color report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Hair Color in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Hair Color to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

