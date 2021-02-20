Product Information Management (PIM) Market is Projected to Reach USD 17.9 Billion by 2027

The global product information management (PIM) market worth USD 8.5 billion in 2020, and is further projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Product Information Management (PIM) provides a quick snapshot of the products in a channel, and captures and uploads data, and maps it to the customer needs while validating, enriching, and augmenting the data in real-time and automate the creation of product information using data from multiple sources to help improve product assortment and achieve faster syndication of product data across channels. Thus, the benefits associated PIM solution helps businesses to reduce time and offer automation to update product information on the eCommerce platform.

Misapprehensions about data security and privacy risks are acting as a major restraint for the market

For instance, recently in October 2020, Pfizer had suffered a data breach due to email addresses, home addresses, full names, and other HIPAA related information from unsecured cloud storage. Another, major reason that company is reluctant to adopt a cloud-based solution is system integration complexities. Hence, security and other compliance have been the organization of the primary concern across the globe are reluctant to adopt new solutions that involve data handling or shifting from one platform to another. PIM involves data collection and transmission from one channel to another. The synchronization and publishing of the data across channels have been also involved with the PIM system.

Growth Drivers

Rising demand for PIM solution from flourishing eCommerce industry

The e-commerce industry has been booming at a tremendous pace across the globe, owing to the rising consumer demand for products, rising Internet access, and the rising penetration of smartphones. Online sales have also been raised to almost 18% every year. In countries such as Mexico, India, the Philippines, and China, the e-commerce industry is growing at a rate of more than 25%. The various E-commerce sites are receiving more orders from people living in the urban areas of countries like China and India. Amazon.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., eBay Inc., Walmart Inc., and Target Brands Inc., among others, are the major players in the e-commerce industry. Furthermore, With amidst COVID-19 the spending in e-commerce has been growing rapidly worldwide. With the rapidly growing e-commerce industry, it is also expected that the demand for PIM solutions to rising during the forecast period as PIM enables management and edit all product information easily.

Incorporation of AI and ML capabilities to improve information management and customer experience is acting as a driver for the market

The various organizations across different industries such as healthcare, retail, and BFSI among others have been investing largely and adopting new technologies namely AI and to grow and to stay ahead of their competitors. Also, AI-powered PIM offers, automatic classification of products, enrichment processes through the selection of data from trusted sources, scoring of products, and providing contextual recommendations has been booming in the market. AI-powered PIM solutions can also generate automated insights about data issues and can create an integrated view of the data present across multiple systems, for helping customers understand their products better. Further, AI-embedded chatbots can also improve customer experience and satisfaction, resulting in enhanced revenue and profits.

Recent Development

In October 2020, Pimcore had introduced new features and improvements. The company also updated its Pimcore platform and had added new features, such as an editable dialog box, cache performance improvement, and tree sorting.

In June 2020, Winshuttle had formed a partnership along with ABBYY, a digital intelligence company. The main aim behind the partnership is to help organizations and businesses in digital transformation, which involves extracting data from physical documents and automatically loading it into SAP.

Competitive landscape

The Product Information Management (PIM)market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of companies that providesvariedProduct Information Management (PIM)products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of Product Information Management (PIM)market areOracle , SAP , IBM , Informatica , Pimcore , Akeneo ,Inriver , Winshuttle, Riversand Salsify , Aprimo , Stibo Systems , Contentserv, Mobius , Perfion, Profisee, Censhare , Vinculum , Pimworks (US), Truecommerce , Vimedici, Magnitude Software , Plytix and Syndigoand othersprominent players.

In the Product Information Management (PIM)market, prominent market participants compete on the basis of price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, China, UAE, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, India, Rest of APAC, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, Rest of MEA, Rest of Europe, GCC Product/Service Segmentation By Component, By Deployment Type, and By Region Key Players Oracle , SAP , IBM , Informatica , Pimcore , Akeneo ,Inriver, Winshuttle, Riversand Salsify , Aprimo, Stibo Systems , Contentserv, Mobius , Perfion, Profisee, Censhare, Vinculum , Pimworks (US), Truecommerce, Vimedici, Magnitude Software , Plytixand Syndigoand others.

By Component

Solution

Services

ByDeployment Type

On Premises

Cloud

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

