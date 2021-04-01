Product Information Management Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2027

Global Product Information Management Market is valued approximately at USD 8.02 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Product Information Management comprise of series of processes and tools which assist in centralizing and managing an e-commerce business product information to ensure a simple, accurate view of product data. The product information market will see a rise in demand owing to the popularity of e-commerce platforms, since mobile data penetration and consumer demand has soared, the e-commerce platform has seen a rise in the number of users and hence with it comes the need to manage the data acquired through the customers. In a report by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in April 2018, e-commerce sales hit $25.6 trillion globally. With the global expansion of e-commerce platforms, the demand is set to grow exponentially. In June 2020, Winshuttle partnered up with ABBYY, a digital intelligence company to help organizations and businesses in digital transformation, which involves extracting data from physical documents and automatically loading it into SAP. However, data breaches and data theft has forced the government and the concerned authorities to take strict actions to ensure that companies provide data security hence, companies need to comply with Global Unique Identification Database (GUID), Government e-Marketplace (GeM). These may act as a restraint and hamper the growth of product information management.

Oracle (US)

SAP (US)

IBM (US)

Informatica (US)

Pimcore (Austria)

Akeneo (France)

Inriver (Sweden)

Winshuttle (US)

Riversand (US)

Salsify (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Solution:

Multi-mode,

Single mode

By Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Product Information Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors