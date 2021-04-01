Product Information Management Market 2021 Precise Outlook – SAP AG, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Informatica LLC, Riversand Technologies, Inc

Global Product Information Management Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The product information management market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. While product information management cannot create an augmented reality situation by itself, data within PIM can be used to create an AR-based interface on web interfaces, which is an ongoing trend. Web users on product pages can use their smartphones to interact with products while they are on the product page with the help of AR.

The product information management market is now gaining traction in various end-user industries, and has caught the eye of various organizations for better information management and storage. PIM offers a centralized platform, cost-effective and manage data on a business’s products and services under verticals in BFSI, healthcare, retail, etc.

SAP AG, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Informatica LLC, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Stibo Systems Inc., ADAM Software Inc., Agility Multichannel Limited, Inriver, Inc., Pimcore USA

E-commerce to Drive the Market Growth

– The adoption of product information management(PIM) is booming in e-commerce industry. The growing focus on enhancing customer experience and the adoption of artificial intelligence and analytics tools are some of the major factors owing to the growth of solutions in the e-commerce sector.

– Traditional PIM approaches usually relies on point to point integration in online platform, an approach in which applications and systems are connected through a one-to-one relationship, but now large amount of data is generated for which API-led connectivity in PIM is made to handle from inventory to order history systems.

– A strong PIM solution centralizes and syncs product data across the entire technology stack allowing back-office and marketing teams to manage, merchandise and market everywhere customers want to shop. A PIM working with an ERP and e-commerce platform will improve both back-end and front-end workflows.

– PIM software performs function by supplier onboarding tools to increase information quality and eliminate errors and maintain customer ratings, reviews, comments and behavior in online platform, where retailer can use them in other areas of the retail business.

Product Information Management Market Key Developments



– Jan 2019 – Unbxd launched a new AI-powered product information management solution. The product provides a faster product-to-market time by automating and centralizing the process behind the generation of product content and experiences.

– Feb 2019 – Akeneo, a leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions for corporate brands and retailers, announced the launch of Akeneo PIM Version 3.0 and its new AI-based product library, Franklin, at the Akeneo PIM Summit, the global gathering of Akeneo customers and partners in Paris, France.

Finally, this Product Information Management report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Product Information Management product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

